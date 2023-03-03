SWAC WOMEN JACKSON STATE 56, UA-PINE BLUFF 42

SWAC WOMEN

JACKSON STATE 56, UAPB 42

Jackson State opened the fourth quarter by scoring 13 of the first 16 points to pull away from host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the H.O. Clemmons Arena on Thursday night.

Daphane White led the league-leading Tigers (19-8, 16-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) with 18 points, while Ti'lan Boler added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Coriah Beck paced the Golden Lions (11-16, 9-8) with 15 points, while Maori Davenport put in eight points to go along with her 12 rebounds.

UAPB limited Jackson State to five points in the second quarter, pulling to within 16-15 at the half. The Tigers led 33-30 entering the final quarter. The Lions got as close as 35-33 with 8:07 left after a free throw by Raziya Potter, but Jackson State scored the next 12 points over the next four minutes to put the game away.

SWAC MEN

JACKSON STATE 67, UAPB 63

Chase Adams scored 18 points and Romelle Mansei added 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds as Jackson State overcame a 34-26 halftime deficit to knock off host University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Kylen Milton led the Golden Lions (10-20, 6-11) with 21 points and six assists. Shaun Doss added 18 points for UAPB while Chris Greene scored 10 while Robert Lewis put in nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

UAPB scored the first two points of the second half to take a 36-26 lead, but the Tigers (12-18, 11-6) scored 13 of the next 15 points. Jackson State took the lead for good at 50-49 with 7:31 remaining.