Tesla mum on future cars’ details

Elon Musk's latest master plan for Tesla appears to have fallen flat after the electric-automaker shared scant details about its next generation of vehicles.

A roughly four-hour presentation Wednesday was long on calculations of what the company's sustainable energy transition will require, along with boasts about manufacturing and engineering efficiencies.

But Musk and other Tesla executives wrapped the company's investor day without giving a glimpse of cheaper EVs that are likely still years away, noting only that the company plans to halve the cost of its future vehicles.

"I'd love to really show you what I mean and unveil the next-gen car, but you're going to have to trust me on that until a later date," Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's design chief, said at the company's headquarters in Austin, Texas.

"We'll always be delivering exciting, compelling and desirable vehicles, as we always have," Holzhausen noted.

Shares of Tesla Inc. fell nearly 6% in after-hours trading Wednesday during the presentation, which ended just after 6 p.m. Shares of the company fell another 7.7% -- its biggest drop since Jan. 3 -- in the early going Thursday, before closing at $190.90 for a nearly 6% loss on the day in New York.

Anticipation of the event had contributed to a surge in the company's stock, adding more than $300 billion of market value in the past two months.

Musk, 51, did confirm Tesla will build a new plant in Monterrey, Mexico, in what he said was likely the most significant announcement of the day. The CEO said Tesla will make its next-gen vehicle there and that the company will hold a grand opening at an unspecified date.

When asked when the carmaker will show a prototype of its next-gen car and if Musk could share details about the size, content and performance of the vehicle, he responded that Tesla also will hold a "proper sort of product event" at some point, but didn't say when.

"We're going to go as fast as we can," said Lars Moravy, Tesla's vice president of vehicle engineering. "We expect that to be a huge-volume product."

Other takeaways from Tesla's investor day:

Tesla recently broke ground on a lithium refining plant in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Musk reiterated that artificial intelligence stresses him out and called for the creation of a regulatory authority to ensure the "quite dangerous technology" is operating in the public interest.

Tesla just built its 4 millionth vehicle. After taking 12 years to make its first million, the company manufactured each incremental million units in 18 months, 11 months and seven months.

The carmaker's next drivetrain will use a permanent magnet motor and no rare earths, according to Colin Campbell, vice president of power train engineering. The comments sent shares of mining companies tumbling.

Musk opened the event by laying out what Tesla believes will be required to displace fossil fuels from powering the electrical grid, instead using wind and solar power or heat pumps, which he said Tesla has considered making for homes.

Tesla also is planning to offer unlimited overnight home charging in Texas for $30 a month. "Earth will move to a sustainable energy economy," Musk said. "And it will happen in your lifetime."

There was heavy emphasis on reducing expenses, with Tesla sharing plans to shrink the footprint of future manufacturing sites by more than 40%. Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn reiterated that the company aims to halve production costs for its next-gen vehicles.

"The emphasis on cost-cutting throughout the company was unsurprising yet encouraging," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights for auto-market researcher Edmunds. "But Musk and company failed to put the cherry on top -- an actual look at a lower-priced Tesla, if only just conceptually."

Musk published his first master plan for Tesla in 2006, laying out his strategy to build an electric sports car, followed by a series of gradually more affordable models. The company executed on that vision with the Roadster, the Model S and X, and the Model 3 and Y.

Ten years later, Musk released "Master Plan, Part Deux" as Tesla was acquiring SolarCity. He teased a solar roof product that's been a disappointment, robotaxis that remain elusive and an expanded product line for all major segments.

The company recently handed over electric semitrailers to its first customer and expects to begin producing its Cybertruck this year.