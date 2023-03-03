Tornado confirmed in Miller County

Volunteer firefighters and deputies rescued two people from a Miller County residence that collapsed from damage caused by a tornado that struck southwestern Arkansas on Thursday evening.

The rescue workers got the two people out without injury, said Michael Godfrey, director of the Miller County Office of Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service's North Little Rock office could confirm that a tornado struck Miller County sometime between 5:45 and 6:30 p.m., but could not provide further details Thursday, said Joe Goudsward, a senior forecaster with the service.

"We've been pretty lucky," Godfrey said.

He praised the work of the volunteer firefighters, who were clearing downed trees and tree debris from Tennessee Road east of Texarkana late Thursday and had extinguished a fire that started when a tree fell across power line on U.S. 237 south of Texarkana.

The tornado struck as thunderstorms moved across Arkansas on Thursday evening, with a tornado watch covering much of the central and southern parts of the state.

The weather service predicted that rainfall would continue throughout the night, with flash flood warnings active in some areas. In some areas, meteorologists predicted up to golf-ball-sized hail.