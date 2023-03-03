UA alum Sarah Colonna returns to NWA for stand-up shows in Lowell

FAQ
Sarah Colonna
WHAT -- Actor, comedian and UA alum Sarah Colonna will perform three sets of comedy this weekend in Lowell. In 2021, Colonna returned to Northwest Arkansas to perform in the TheatreSquared production of "Designing Women." Colonna has appeared in numerous TV shows including "Insatiable," "Shameless," "The Steve Harvey Show," "The United States of Tara," "Scare Tactics," and "Monk." She was also a semi-finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing." Colonna is the author of two books, "Life as I Blow It" and "Has Anyone Seen My Pants?"
WHEN -- 7 p.m. today; 6:30 & 9 p.m. Saturday
WHERE -- Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell
COST -- $20 general admission (table seating sold out)
INFO -- grovecomedy.com