UA alum Sarah Colonna returns to NWA for stand-up shows in Lowell

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
"Is happy hour an interest?" Sarah Colonna is a UA graduate, comedian, actor and New York Times Bestselling author. She will perform comedy today and Saturday at the Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. Tickets start at $20 for general admission at grovecomedy.com. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Brillstein Entertainment Partners)

FAQ

Sarah Colonna

WHAT -- Actor, comedian and UA alum Sarah Colonna will perform three sets of comedy this weekend in Lowell. In 2021, Colonna returned to Northwest Arkansas to perform in the TheatreSquared production of "Designing Women." Colonna has appeared in numerous TV shows including "Insatiable," "Shameless," "The Steve Harvey Show," "The United States of Tara," "Scare Tactics," and "Monk." She was also a semi-finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing." Colonna is the author of two books, "Life as I Blow It" and "Has Anyone Seen My Pants?"

WHEN -- 7 p.m. today; 6:30 & 9 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell

COST -- $20 general admission (table seating sold out)

INFO -- grovecomedy.com

Sarah Colonna Returns To NWA For Stand-Up Shows In Lowell

