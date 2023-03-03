UA baseball ready to host Wright St.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will cap a wild first few weeks of the season with a weekend series against Wright State of the Horizon League, beginning today at 3 p.m. if the weather cooperates.

No. 8 Arkansas (6-2), which has abruptly run into pitching issues in its bullpen, will send ace left-hander Hagen Smith (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound to face Wright State right-hander Jake Shirk (1-1, 5.40) in the series opener at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Beyond Smith, and fellow weekend starters Will McEntire and Hunter Hollan, the rest of the staff has undergone varying degrees of tumult.

The status of sophomore closer Brady Tygart is up in the air after he came out with an apparent arm injury in the ninth inning of Wednesday's weird 10-9 walk-off win over Illinois State in 11 innings.

Senior captain Zack Morris started and struggled, but Dylan Carter worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings to help salvage the win after Illinois State rouged up a few of Arkansas' arms, including Tygart.

"Morris didn't get off to a good start, so that was a little hard to swallow," Coach Dave Van Horn said. "I wanted to give him the ball, give him the opportunity to get out there and start a game, get it going a little bit. ... [He] just couldn't put people away, made a couple of mistakes with two strikes. Give them credit, they did a good job of getting hits, but we've got to get him going. If Tygart's out for a while, or who knows what's up, we've got to have some guys step it up."

The weather could be an issue today, with a chance of wind and rain.

"We know we could end up playing two Saturday, but we're going to do everything we can to play [today]," Van Horn said. "I mean, the issue is that the temperature is going to be in the upper 40s, but the wind looks pretty rough. So we'll look at that."

Wright State has been to NCAA regionals five of the last seven years and has won the last three Horizon League titles under fifth-year Coach Alex Sogard. They have averaged 40 wins per season over the last seven years, ranking 21st in Division I in that category.

"Our thing is ... we want to take that next step and win a regional," Sogard said. "Our program has never gotten to a super regional so that's where we kind of have our sights set.

"That's why we play these teams early. Obviously, Arkansas is a regional team and a College World Series type of team. We want to play as many of those teams as we can. ... We've got a veteran group and I think once we get settled in we'll have a good opportunity to make a run."

Wright State, located in Dayton, Ohio, will be the fourth consecutive Arkansas opponent that has yet to play a home game, following Grambling State, Eastern Illinois and Illinois State.

Sogard said Shirk and 6-5 left-hander Sebastian Gongora (1-0, 1.80), who will oppose McEntire (1-0, 8.10) on Saturday, are like 1A and 1B for the Raiders.

"He's made a huge jump," Sogard said. "He's like 6-5 now and he's been up to 96 [mph] for us. He's gonna sit comfortably in the low 90s but sometimes he'll run up to the mid 90s.

"He's got a really good feel for his fastball. He pitches on both sides of the plate. He's got a little jump to it so he has some success with the elevated fastball. He's got a good change-up and that pairs well with it."

Sogard allowed 2 runs on 1 hit and 4 walks in what turned into a 12-9 win at Kentucky last weekend.

The Razorbacks are hitting .300 with four regulars at .320 or better and are averaging 9 runs per game with 11 stolen bases in 12 tries.

Left fielder Jared Wegner (.433, 3 HR, 15 RBI) has five multi-RBI games, including three driven in on Wednesday. Right fielder Jace Bohrofen (.375, 1, 5), center fielder Tavian Josenberger (.353, 2, 8) and designated hitter Kendall Diggs (.320, 3, 9), who has two walk-off hits, have been hot.

Additionally, second baseman Peyton Stovall (.269) homered on Wednesday to show signs he's on the mend from a jammed thumb that cost him a game last weekend and hampered his hitting.

Stovall told the Razorback Sports Network on Wednesday that the thumb Is feeling better but is still affecting him.

"It's still sore," he said. "I'll wake up tomorrow and it will be sore just from playing tonight and it being activated. ... I've been struggling, being late on some stuff, not getting my top hand through the zone."

Still, Stovall led off the Razorbacks' three home run binge in the seventh inning, then doubled and scored on Diggs' double in the 11th.

Another promising sign came from Caleb Cali whose opposite-field home run behind the shots from Stovall and Diggs in the seventh, was his first hit as a Hog.

"That was awesome to see," Diggs said of the Cali homer. "From this fall and pre-spring, he is probably the most pure hitter I've seen in my whole entire life. He's unbelievable.

"I'm really happy for him. It was maybe like a weight off his shoulders. Now, he can just sit back and do what he does."