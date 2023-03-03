UCA approves residence hall’s demolition plan

The University of Central Arkansas will demolish Short/Denney Hall this year, following approval by the university's board of trustees during a teleconference meeting Thursday.

Though the university has renovated several residence halls in recent years, the cost to do similar work on Short/Denney Hall would far exceed any of those other projects, making it more fiscally responsible to simply demolish the building, said Houston Davis, UCA's president. In fact, the cost to remediate and renovate the building would exceed the value of the structure.

No students live in the building, although a few staff members use it for offices since they were relocated from McAlister Hall due to that building's renovation, said Kevin Carter, UCA's associate vice president for facilities. When those employees move out in early May, work can begin, and the project is expected to be completed in June.

The university will perform asbestos abatement and demolition, with Housing and Plant funds used for the project, which is estimated to cost $803,130, according to the university. The three-story residence hall -- one of several dorms on campus -- had been designated for freshmen and "located near Christian Cafeteria and the Student Center, [featuring] double rooms, suite-style bathrooms, free on-site laundry facilities, and a fully furnished community kitchen area."

Short/Denney Hall was constructed in the early 1960s, said Fredricka Sharkey, UCA director of media relations. The university has no plans at this time to build another residence hall.

Also during Thursday's meeting, trustees approved construction of a new parking lot in Short/Denney Hall's location to better serve the Ronnie Williams Student Center and the Snow Fine Arts center. Anticipated completion is August for the $421,704 project, funded by Plant Funds.

Not having parking to serve the Ronnie Williams Student Center and the Snow Fine Arts building has been "challenging," Davis said. The new parking lot is expected to have 80 spots, including some for those with disabilities.

Trustees also approved adding a wheelchair ramp at McAlister Hall's south entrance and renovating its first-floor restrooms and lobbies.

The $550,000 project, scheduled for December completion, will use Plant Funds and an Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council grant, according to the university. Constructed in 1934, McAlister Hall is home to the Department of Art, the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences, and the Honors College.

"We're very fortunate to get [this grant] to do this" project, Davis said.

Finally, trustees approved Greek Village Room Rates for 2023-24 with no changes from the current year. The administration recommended continuing the current rates for Greek Village, designed for fraternities and sororities.

Carlos Herrera, president of the Staff Senate, Courtney Clawson, president of the Student Government Association, and Kristin Dooley, president of the Faculty Senate, all gave their imprimatur to everything approved unanimously Thursday by the trustees.

These moves "reinforce" ongoing efforts by the board of trustees and Davis to do "what is in the best interests" of both students and the university's finances, said Dooley.