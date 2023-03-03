UFC 285 Odds and Betting Preview: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

After a three-year absence from the Octagon, Jon 'Bones' Jones makes his return at UFC 285 to take on Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship of the world. Jones, arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, will look to further cement his legacy by stepping up a weight class to win another title. SI Sportsbook has Jones listed as the favorite (-175), but Gane has proven he belongs at the top of this division with his only loss coming to former champion Francis Ngannou.





UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane



Date: Saturday,Mar 4, 2023

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Early Prelims 5:30 p.m. ET

Esteban Ribovics (+205) vs. Loik Radzhabov (-250)

Da'mon Blackshear (+350) vs. Farid Basharat (-450)

Jessica Penne (+240) vs. Tabatha Ricci (-300)

Mana Martinez (+225) vs. Cameron Saaiman (-275)

Ian Machado Garry (-800) vs. Song Kenan (+550)

zJulian Marquez (+125) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (-150)

Viviane Araújo (+105) vs. Amanda Ribas (-125)

Derek Brunson (+188) vs. Dricus du Plessis (-225)

Cody Garbrandt (-175) vs. Trevin Jones (+145)



Main Card

Bo Nickal (-1615) vs. Jamie Pickett (+850)

Mateusz Gamrot (-215) vs. Jalin Turner (+175)

Geoff Neal (+410) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (-550)

Valentina Shevchenko (-700) vs. Alexa Grasso (+500)

Jon Jones (-175) vs. Ciryl Gane (+130)

Here are some of SI's best bets for UFC 285:

Thomas Shea/USA Today Sports

SI Assistant Managing Editor Andy Nesbitt

Jones is making his long-awaited return to the Octagon and if I've learned anything from his last three fights, it's that Jones is going to stay away from trouble and do enough to beat Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision. Book it!

BET: Jones ML (-167)

SI Producer Doug Vazquez

With so much hype surrounding the return of Jon Jones, I feel like the co-main event on this card has been severely overlooked. Valentina Shevchenko steps back into the Octagon for the first time since July 2022 to defend the flyweight title against a heavy underdog in Alexa Grasso. A win here for Shevchenko could set up a potential superfight against Amanda Nunes to possibly settle the debate of who is the greatest women's MMA fighter of all time. I spoke with the champ this summer shortly after her victory over Talia Santos in July, and while she would not admit that settling the score with Nunes is motivation for her to cement her place in history, I did get the sense that this fight eventually happening is inevitable, and I think she will use this fight against Grasso as a tune-up to pave the way for the Nunes fight.

BET: Shevchenko via KO +200

SI MMA writer Justin Barrasso

Shavkat Rakhmonov has finished all 16 of his fights. Expect no. 17 at UFC 285. Rakhmonov can extend his undefeated streak with a victory against Geoff Neal, his toughest test yet. This is a long-awaited opportunity for him to jump in the welterweight division rankings, potentially even moving on to a top-five ranked opponent in his next fight. Neal is a gatekeeper of the division. He is coming off the most impressive win of his career against Vicente Luque, so a dominant win here will be even more meaningful for Rakhmonov.

BET: Rakhmonov via SUB (+175)

SEE ALSO: UFC 285 Preview, Predictions

SI Video's Julian Pinto

I am looking forward to the Geoff Neal-Shavkat Rakhmonov match. Rakhmonov is on a beeline towards a title shot and a potential win over Neal will bring him much closer to it. I think Rakhmonov will get the submission win in the second round. I think you will see him break Neal down in the first round and I think he will finish the fight on the ground in the second round.

BET: Rakhmonov via SUB (+175)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.