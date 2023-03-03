Unpacking the baggage





You won't typically find me in the audience of a sports movie. But I make an exception for the "Rocky" series and now, the "Creed" franchise, which was born from the famous boxing movies.

"Creed III" is Michael B. Jordan's chance to really take the story and direction into his own hands. Sylvester Stallone, who appeared as a mentor in the previous two movies, is absent here. At the end of "Creed II," the Italian Stallion told him, "It's your time." That's exactly what this newest entry is. It's Adonis Creed's time.

The story starts with a young Adonis, sneaking out with his best friend, Damian, to be part of a boxing event at a private club. The pair are having fun until Adonis starts a fight outside a liquor store, and the cops show up. Damian goes to jail. Adonis goes on to win his fights and become a boxing champion.

But the past catches up with him as Damian (Jonathan Majors) is released from prison and appears outside Creed's gym. The pair catch up, and Damian reveals he wants a shot at a title.

He gets his chance, wins a brutal fight and is suddenly the new champion after beating a young boxer.

Wasting no time, Damian tells his childhood friend that he's coming for him and everything Creed has built over the last several years. With no choice left but to step into the ring again and stop Damian from tearing down his legacy, Creed puts on the gloves once more.

But he's older now and has been retired for three years, enjoying being a husband and a father. Creed has lost a few steps, while Damian has been preparing himself for this very moment. So he'll have to buckle down, do that montage thing, and confront the past that is so hauntingly calling his name.

When it comes to the "Rocky" franchise, I'm a bit of an odd duck. While I can admit the first two movies are by far the best, my personal favorite is actually "Rocky Balboa" (basically, "Rocky VI"). I love the speech Rocky gives his son outside the restaurant. "It ain't about how hard you can hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."

I enjoyed Stallone as an older boxer who had to find his way again and prove there's still some gas left in the tank. And in a way, "Creed III" touches on some of that. Of course, Creed isn't as old as Rocky was in his sixth movie, but he's still retired and carrying a career's worth of injuries. He was exercising his passion by preparing the next generation of fighters, and Damian interrupted all that.

While I initially was disappointed Stallone wouldn't appear in "Creed III," the film is a testament to Jordan's ability to carry the torch on his own. He directed this movie and starred in the lead role, proving that if there is a "Creed IV," he won't need Stallone's name attached to the project to prove anything.

I remembered reading an article, before watching "Creed III," that stated Jordan took some inspiration from Japanese anime for the fights in this movie. It piqued my interest, and I'm happy to report, he gets pretty creative in his showdown with Damian.

There's a round where they fight, and the entire audience disappears. So it's just the two of these rivals and their baggage. A jail cell lines one end of the ring because both of these characters know what it's like to be locked up.

But what I loved most about "Creed III" wasn't the fighting (even though it's stupendous). The best part of the film for me was watching Adonis be the dad he never got to have because Apollo died in "Rocky IV."

His daughter, Amara (Mila Davis-Kent), is deaf, and Adonis has clearly made her his world. He has learned sign language, plays tea party with her, and even teaches his daughter how to fight in case she's bullied. It's a poignant evolution for this character who got his start a decade ago. And his chemistry with Tessa Thompson (who plays his wife, Bianca) is no less powerful. Their scenes together as a family are my favorite parts of "Creed III."

Marvel showed me in "Loki" and the latest "Ant-Man" that it doesn't know how to properly use Major's talent as a villain. But Jordan had no issues directing Majors to become a terrifying force and impressive antagonist.

In the previous two "Creed" movies, it felt like Adonis was fighting his fights, but also some of Rocky's battles. Here? It's all Creed. Damian is his unfinished business and his alone. Their bad blood is front and center, and audiences will feel the heightened tension that comes with it. They've got a complicated past, and they'll have to learn how to work through it inside the ring and out.

"Creed III" carries some powerful themes, from the psychological scarring that long-form trauma leaves if left untreated to how incarcerated individuals hurt when they're left behind without a support system.

On top of all that, the film puts Amara's disability (and Bianca's) front and center. We're shown through several scenes how using sign language is a normalized part of this family's life, and, as "CODA" proved, Hollywood could always use more of that.

This latest entry in the "Creed" franchise just continues to build on everything we were shown in the first two movies, adding another entertaining chapter to the story of this boxer.

