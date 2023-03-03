Sections
Wegner's homer gives Hogs another run-rule win

by Matt Jones | Today at 6:15 p.m.
Arkansas left fielder Jared Wegner celebrates a home run Wednesday, March 1, 2023, during the Razorbacks’ 10-9, 11-inning win over Illinois State at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas recorded its third run-rule victory of the season Friday. 

The eighth-ranked Razorbacks defeated Wright State 12-2 in eight innings at Baum-Walker Stadium. Jared Wegner initiated the run rule with a 395-foot solo home run to right-center field. 

It was Arkansas’ fourth home run of the game and eighth run with two outs. The Razorbacks (7-2) have scored 41 two-out runs this season. 

Wegner's homer was his team-leading fourth of the season. The Creighton transfer also has a team-high 16 RBI. 

Arkansas earlier had run-rule victories over Oklahoma State (18-1) at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, and over Eastern Illinois (13-2) in Fayetteville. Both games were seven innings. 

This is the first season run rules are in effect for all games at SEC ballparks. Non-conference coaches can decline a run rule, but one is in effect for all three games of the Wright State series, which continues Saturday at 3 p.m. 

Hagen Smith allowed 1 run, 3 hits and 5 walks, and struck out 7 in a 4 2/3-inning start for the Razorbacks. Smith, who threw 105 pitches, earned the win based on pitch count. 

Caleb Cali, Brady Slavens and Peyton Stovall hit two-out home runs during the second and third innings to give Arkansas a 5-0 lead. Cali’s 438-foot blast to center field in the second inning was the game’s first score. Slavens’ homer scored three runs and Stovall followed with a solo home run in the next at-bat in the third. 

Justin Riemer homered to left field against Smith to lead off the fifth inning to pull Wright State (2-6) within 5-1. It was the first run allowed by Smith, who has thrown 14 1/3 innings. 

Slavens singled and Stovall doubled with two outs in the fifth inning to put the Razorbacks ahead 7-1. 

Slavens finished 2 for 4 with 3 runs and Stovall went 3 for 4 with 2 runs. Both players had 4 RBI. 

Arkansas scored four runs in the seventh to go ahead 11-2. Cali, a transfer third baseman, had an RBI double in the seventh and finished 2 for 4 with 2 RBI in his best game of the season. 

Right-hander Dylan Carter had his second solid outing of the week with a 2 1/3-inning relief appearance that included 1 run, 4 hits, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts. 

Parker Coil, a freshman left-hander, worked around two hits to pitch a scoreless top of the eighth. 

