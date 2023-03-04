2 killed, 3 injured in highway wrecks

Two people died and three more were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

William Fullenwider, 77, of Magnolia was killed about 10:48 a.m. Thursday when the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse he was driving ran off the west side of U.S. 167 in Grant County. The Chevrolet crossed two private driveways before striking an electrical pole and a tree.

Fullenwider and a passenger, Sherry Fullenwider, 75, also of Magnolia, were taken to UAMS by ambulance, where William Fullenwider died of his injuries.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

Hannah Cates, 19, of North Little Rock died about 7:55 p.m. Thursday when the 2002 Pontiac she was a passenger in crossed the centerline of U.S. 165 in rural Lonoke County and struck a 2021 Ford head-on.

The driver of the Pontiac, 21-year-old Tavion Ellis of Little Rock, and another passenger, Natalya Lawson, 18, of North Little Rock, were hurt in the crash and taken to Little Rock-area hospitals for treatment.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.