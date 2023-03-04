3A GIRLS: Hobbled Holt doesn’t slow down, leads Bergman to victory over Harding Academy

LAMAR -- Bergman senior guard Maddi Holt went down with an ankle injury early in the second quarter. But with the season on the line in the Class 3A state tournament, she wasn't going to the bench.

Holt shook off the pain during a timeout and gutted her way to finish with 29 points in a quarterfinal matchup. Her team-high 12 fourth-quarter points helped break open a close game for Bergman to pull away with a 65-53 victory against Harding Academy.

"I went down, and it hurt pretty bad," Holt said. "It's pretty swollen. Coach [James Halitzka] asked me if I needed to come out, but I said no. I knew my team needed me. With this being my last year, I want to win another state championship and I needed to be out there. I just toughed it out."

Noticeably in pain after the injury, the performance from Holt didn't go unnoticed from her coach.

"She put it on her shoulders," Halitzka said. "When we were struggling to score at times, she was there for us. She bounced back from that, but we'll put putting ice on that until tomorrow."

The game was tied at 40-40 entering the fourth quarter before Holt and Ruby Trammell (20 points and eight rebounds) helped secure the victory for the defending Class 3A state champions.

Trammell is used to scoring her points on the inside but turned to her outside game in the fourth quarter. She drilled 3 three-pointers in the frame, including giving Bergman a 48-44 lead it never gave back down the stretch.

"Ruby really helped us pull away with those three-pointers," Halitzka said. "She is finding ways to score. Sometimes she gets to the rim better than anybody. But when teams take that away, she is willing to step up and be a shooter. They were tough shots."

Holt and Trammell combined to score nine unanswered points to put Bergman up 54-44 in the fourth quarter.

Harding Academy (25-9) was guided by Calle Citty (13 points), Kloey Fullerton (11 points) and Jama Akpanudo (10 points).

It was a team effort on defensive end with Trammell, Kiersten Lowry, Madeline Moon and Taryn Holt all finishing with five or more rebounds for the Lady Panthers.

"I am super, super proud of everyone," Maddi Holt said. "Coach was telling us it would be a team effort with the rebounds and defense. We had some players really step up for us."

It was a game of runs in the first half with big scoring swings. Bergman (36-4) held just an 11-10 lead after the initial quarter. They scored 15 consecutive points in the second quarter for a 26-12 lead. Harding Academy then closed out the first half with an 8-0 run to be down 26-20 at the break.

Salem 67, Fouke 41

The Greyhounds are off to the semifinals in impressive fashion behind a game-high 19 points from Marleigh Sellars and 16 more from Chelsea Hamilton.

Salem (28-4) surged out of the gates for a 22-5 lead after the initial quarter and didn't look back after that. They led 39-13 at the break and 64-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Fouke (31-4) was led by 10 points from Logan Smith.

Glen Rose 50, Episcopal 38

Cinderella is still dancing at the Class 3A state tournament. After earlier winning their first-ever state tournament game ever in their first appearance in 38 years, the Lady Beavers are now in the semifinals.

Glen Rose (24-8) drilled 12 three-point baskets and were led by 11 points each from Makayla Stevens and Zavery May.

Episcopal Collegiate's Riley Brady had 16 points and Elois Moore finished with 13 to lead the Lady Wildcats.

Glen Rose held a 12-4 lead after the opening quarter and 26-14 after two quarters. Episcopal Collegiate (29-5) found itself down 40-25 entering the final quarter and never recovered.