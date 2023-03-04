3A GIRLS: Manila knocks off Charleston to advance to semifinals

LAMAR -- From the start of the season, Manila believed this was the year to make a run in the state tournament. After another impressive showing, the Lions are back in the Class 3A state semifinals for the first time since 2010.

Manila, behind a balanced effort of four players scoring more than 10 points apiece led from start to finish to defeat Charleston 73-56 in a second-round matchup at Warrior Arena.

Brayden Nunnally scored 25 points, Jaron Burrow had 23, Luke Kirk chipped in 14 and Rex Farmer finished with 11 to lead the way for the Lions.

"For the past five years, we have lost in the first round of regionals," Nunnally said. "I haven't even been to the state tournament before. This has been an incredible experience for us."

The difference for the team Manila Coach Lee Wimberley said is the self-confidence well before the season even started to finally put it all together this year.

"These kids have believed from the beginning," Wimberley said. "I thought the 3A was so deep, but we felt like we were one of the top eight teams. We are excited and know we have big challenges ahead of us."

Manila (29-5) jumped out to a 15-3 edge in the first quarter and pushed it out to a 32-20 advantage heading into halftime. The Lions helped put the game away by outscoring the Tigers 22-13 in the third quarter for a 54-33 lead after three quarters.

The lead was down to 58-43 early in the fourth quarter for Manila, but the Lions scored six consecutive points to make their lead 73-54 to close out the game strong.

Charleston (16-6) was guided by senior Brandon Scott, who finished with a game-high 33 points in his final high school game.

Nunnally set the tone early for the offense by scoring six of the team's initial eight points.

Manila only played six players in the game and had the four score all its points. It's been the recipe for success all season for the Lions.

"When they get on the floor, they are so cohesive and really fed off each other," Wimberley said. "We haven't lost a game this year when we get four dudes in double figures. If we can keep that balance, we have a chance."

BERGMAN 67, RIVERVIEW 43

After the Panthers made the quarterfinals for the first time in 15 years earlier this week, it's off to the semifinals now .

Bergman (37-5) was led by Walker Patton's 28 points, Kaden Ponder's 15 and Dylan Friend's 13.

Riverview (23-7) jumped out to a 16-12 lead before Bergman outscored them 19-6 in the second quarter for a 31-22 halftime lead. The Panthers held a 44-33 edge after three quarters of play.

Riverview's Tucker Cunningham had 12 points and Tadrian Baker totaled 10.

RIVERCREST 61, Lake Village 54

Rivercrest freshman Jayden Young continued his sensational state tournament debut to help advance the Colts to the semifinals.

After finishing with 28 points in the opening round, he topped it with 32 points in a second-round victory. He took his game to another level in the second half, scoring 23 of his points in the final two quarters. Fran Robinson also finished with 17 points for the Colts (12-18)

Lake Village (18-21) fought hard behind 14 points from Emmarian McAdoo, 13 from Cameran Weston and 12 from Jeremiah Watts.

Rivercrest took a 12-6 edge after the first quarter before Lake Village cut that advantage to just 22-20. Young took over after the break to lead the Colts to a 44-33 edge entering the fourth quarter.