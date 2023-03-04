Agreement reached on fee for temporary water meters in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Council members and Water Utilities Superintendent Ken Hayes came to a mutual agreement concerning discussed temporary water meters Feb. 21 during a council meeting after discussing them at length during a previous work session.

The ordinance was approved unanimously with a change from its initial form during the council meeting.

Temporary meters are rented to construction companies during construction. The issue has been discussed for several months. The companies receive the bulk rate for the water used. There is a cost for a deposit on the meter.

It was agreed to charge a daily rental fee of $7 per day beginning the 61st day of having a meter, thereby allowing no rental fee for the first 60 days. Hayes said many businesses do not keep meters that long. He said they have been used for as little as a week but that one is still out after a year.

Hayes said most of the people who get the temporary meters return them in a reasonable time and condition.

"I don't need this left up to me," Hayes said. "We operate differently than you do. We're an enterprise fund, and we are required to have a rate study and an audit to recover costs."