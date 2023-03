Texarkana, 1907: The Angell and Co. store sold an interesting array of merchandise and services decades before the coming of "big box" retailers. Listed above the view of the store are "Wall Paper, Paints, Oils and Varnishes, Artist Supplies, Pinctures and Pincture Framing. Surries, Phaetons, Buggies, and Wagons. Mantels, Mouldings." Mrs. Ball mailed this card to Hope.

