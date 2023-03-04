ASC set to stage ‘Steel Magnolias’

The community is invited to enjoy the story of camaraderie and friendship during the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas theatrical production, "Steel Magnolias."

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 and March 17-18, and 2 p.m. March 11-12 and March 18-19.

The first weekend of the production is sold out. "Steel Magnolias" will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater in ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors and $18 for nonmembers. They may be purchased at asc701.org/theater/steel-magnolias or by calling (870) 536-3375. If tickets become available for sold out performances, they may be purchased at the theater before the shows. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

"Written by Robert Harling, 'Steel Magnolias' follows six southern spitfires who gather weekly to gossip and support each other through thick and thin," according to the release.

ASC Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins is the director.

"I'm very excited about 'Steel Magnolias,'" Collins said. "I'm excited about the group of women we have. They've already built up a great rapport with one another and we've kind of hammered into characterizations and learning who these people are. We want others to understand that these are people in your everyday life -- we're just bringing them to life for our audience."

THE CHARACTERS

"With the help of her new, confused yet eager assistant Annelle (played by Kayla Earnest), Truvy (played by Portia Jones) hands out the hair-dos and the advice in their small town of Chinquapin, La. Anybody who is anybody comes to Truvy's Salon to get their hair done – including Ouiser (M'Debra Hester), the wealthy, miserable town crank, and Miss Clairee (Pam Holcomb), a sarcastic millionaire with a sweet-tooth," according to synopsis of the play.

"M'Lynn (Tracy Sutherland) is a social leader, but most importantly, an over-protective mother to her somewhat rebellious daughter Shelby (played by K Brejai). Shelby is the prettiest girl in town and she's just married a good ole southern boy when tragedy strikes.

"The story follows the close-knit friendship of these ladies through a life-changing event that tests their bond. Infused with heart and humor, 'Steel Magnolias' is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship," according to the synopsis.

For K Brejai, the relationship side of the show came naturally.

"I have personal connections with each of the cast members. Our prior friendship made it easier for us to connect in these roles. We're all our own person, but at the same time, we have a good vibe together. As a group, we're naturally friends," she said.

Collins and the cast are enjoying the process of this dramatic production.

"The community is going to enjoy and connect with most of the characters," said Collins. "It's a really great representation of how women can band together to overcome obstacles and how women are stronger together. We look delicate like a Magnolia, but when we come together, we're tough as steel."

There will be one 15-minute intermission during the production. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.