Bentonville police officer resigns after his in connection with driving while intoxicated

BENTONVILLE -- A lieutenant resigned from the Bentonville Police Department after his arrest in connection with driving while intoxicated.

Joseph Luke Rosebaugh, 38, of Gravette, was arrested Wednesday in connection with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test, according to Cindy Murphy, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas State Police.

Adam McInnis, a spokesman for Bentonville police, confirmed Friday that Rosebaugh resigned from the department.

Rosebaugh was arrested after the State Police responded to a 7:37 a.m. Wednesday call to Arkansas 102 at Rebel Road. Murphy said the call was in response to a suspicious person.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday and released on citation at 11:33 a.m. that day, according to jail records.

His arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 10 in district court in Gentry.