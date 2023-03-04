Boys scores

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES AND SCHEDULE
CLASS 6A
At Rogers High School
SECOND ROUND
Thursday
Jonesboro 61, Bentonville 28
Cabot 44, Springdale Har-Ber 38
Friday
Bentonville West 55, Fayetteville 51
Springdale 60, Little Rock Central 55
SEMIFINALS
Today
GAME 18 Jonesboro vs. Cabot, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 20 Bentonville West vs. Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
FINALS
Friday, March 10
At Hot Springs
GAME 22 Winner of Game 18 vs. Winner of Game 20, 1:45 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Pine Bluff Convention Center
SECOND ROUND
Thursday
Greene Co. Tech 66, Maumelle 59
Friday
Pine Bluff 55, Nettleton 43
Lake Hamilton 59, Marion 56
Harrison 58, Hot Springs 56
SEMIFINALS
Today
GAME 26 Greene Co. Tech vs. Pine Bluff, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 28 Lake Hamilton vs. Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
FINALS
Thursday, March 9
At Hot Springs
GAME 30 Winner of Game 26 vs. Winner of Game 28, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS 4A
At Blytheville High School
SECOND ROUND
Thursday
Farmington 49, Mills 40
Blytheville 70, Morrilton 47
Friday
LR Christian 70, Magnolia 63
Dardanelle 62, Brookland 44
SEMIFINALS
Today
GAME 18 Farmington vs. Blytheville, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 20 Little Rock Christian vs. Dardanelle, 7:30 p.m.
FINALS
Thursday, March 9
At Hot Springs
GAME 22 Winner of Game 18 vs. Winner of Game 20, 1:45 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Lamar High School
SECOND ROUND
Thursday
Dumas 67,
Central Ark. Christian 65, OT
Friday
Manila 73, Charleston 56
Bergman 67, Riverview 43
Rivercrest 61, Lake Village 54
SEMIFINALS
Today
GAME 26 Dumas vs. Manila, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 28 Bergman vs. Rivercrest, 7:30 p.m.
FINALS
Saturday, March 11
At Hot Springs
GAME 30 Winner of Game 26 vs. Winner of Game 28, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS 2A
At Rector High School
SECOND ROUND
Thursday
Rector 70, Lavaca 43
Friday
Bigelow 59, Bay 55
Marshall 73, East Poinsett County 46
Earle 52, Cedar Ridge 50
SEMIFINALS
Today
GAME 26 Rector vs. Bigelow, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 28 Marshall vs. Earle, 7:30 p.m.
FINALS
Saturday, March 11
At Hot Springs
GAME 30 Winner of Game 26 vs. Winner of Game 28, 1:15 p.m.
CLASS 1A
At Ozark (hosted by County Line)
SECOND ROUND
Thursday
Marked Tree 56,
The New School 54
Friday
Brinkley 46, Ozark Catholic 43
Shirley 60, Lafayette County 57, OT
County Line 70, Clarendon 55
SEMIFINALS
Today
GAME 26 Marked Tree vs. Brinkley, 1:30 p.m.
GAME 28 Shirley vs. County Line, 7:30 p.m.
FINALS
Friday, March 10
At Hot Springs
GAME 30 Winner of Game 26 vs. Winner of Game 28, 7:45 p.m.