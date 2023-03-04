Boys scores

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES AND SCHEDULE

CLASS 6A

At Rogers High School

SECOND ROUND

Thursday

Jonesboro 61, Bentonville 28

Cabot 44, Springdale Har-Ber 38

Friday

Bentonville West 55, Fayetteville 51

Springdale 60, Little Rock Central 55

SEMIFINALS

Today

GAME 18 Jonesboro vs. Cabot, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 20 Bentonville West vs. Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

FINALS

Friday, March 10

At Hot Springs

GAME 22 Winner of Game 18 vs. Winner of Game 20, 1:45 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Pine Bluff Convention Center

SECOND ROUND

Thursday

Greene Co. Tech 66, Maumelle 59

Friday

Pine Bluff 55, Nettleton 43

Lake Hamilton 59, Marion 56

Harrison 58, Hot Springs 56

SEMIFINALS

Today

GAME 26 Greene Co. Tech vs. Pine Bluff, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Lake Hamilton vs. Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

FINALS

Thursday, March 9

At Hot Springs

GAME 30 Winner of Game 26 vs. Winner of Game 28, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Blytheville High School

SECOND ROUND

Thursday

Farmington 49, Mills 40

Blytheville 70, Morrilton 47

Friday

LR Christian 70, Magnolia 63

Dardanelle 62, Brookland 44

SEMIFINALS

Today

GAME 18 Farmington vs. Blytheville, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 20 Little Rock Christian vs. Dardanelle, 7:30 p.m.

FINALS

Thursday, March 9

At Hot Springs

GAME 22 Winner of Game 18 vs. Winner of Game 20, 1:45 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Lamar High School

SECOND ROUND

Thursday

Dumas 67,

Central Ark. Christian 65, OT

Friday

Manila 73, Charleston 56

Bergman 67, Riverview 43

Rivercrest 61, Lake Village 54

SEMIFINALS

Today

GAME 26 Dumas vs. Manila, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Bergman vs. Rivercrest, 7:30 p.m.

FINALS

Saturday, March 11

At Hot Springs

GAME 30 Winner of Game 26 vs. Winner of Game 28, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At Rector High School

SECOND ROUND

Thursday

Rector 70, Lavaca 43

Friday

Bigelow 59, Bay 55

Marshall 73, East Poinsett County 46

Earle 52, Cedar Ridge 50

SEMIFINALS

Today

GAME 26 Rector vs. Bigelow, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Marshall vs. Earle, 7:30 p.m.

FINALS

Saturday, March 11

At Hot Springs

GAME 30 Winner of Game 26 vs. Winner of Game 28, 1:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A

At Ozark (hosted by County Line)

SECOND ROUND

Thursday

Marked Tree 56,

The New School 54

Friday

Brinkley 46, Ozark Catholic 43

Shirley 60, Lafayette County 57, OT

County Line 70, Clarendon 55

SEMIFINALS

Today

GAME 26 Marked Tree vs. Brinkley, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Shirley vs. County Line, 7:30 p.m.

FINALS

Friday, March 10

At Hot Springs

GAME 30 Winner of Game 26 vs. Winner of Game 28, 7:45 p.m.