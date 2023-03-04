Church notes: GriefShare classes begin on April 4 at Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

FUPC is thrilled to present a concert in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. March 6. A distinguished quartet from the University of Arkansas of Nophachai Cholthitchanta on clarinet, Timothy MacDuff on viola, Pecos Singer on cello, and Hyun Kim (FUPC organist) on piano will perform works of Mozart, Schumann and Bruch. The concert is free and open to the public and is the first in a series of Light on the Hill Concerts.

Want to know more about FUPC? Thinking about membership? The Welcoming and Belonging ministries offer "Look Before You Leap" at noon this Sunday in Upper Witherspoon. Call to reserve lunch.

First Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. March 9. Lunch will be followed by an informative program on Ozark Regional Transit plans for the next 10 years. Call to reserve lunch ($8).

Our Lenten midweek gatherings take place on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in Upper Witherspoon, studying Eugene Peterson's "This Hallelujah Banquet," a new interpretation of the Book of Revelation.

Information: 442-4411,fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, 224 N. East Ave., presents another installment of the Tippy McMichael Lecture Series with the Rev. Wil Gafney this weekend.

At 7 p.m. today, Gafney will speak on "Hearing Scripture Anew with A Women's Lectionary for the Whole Church." A reception will precede the event at 6 p.m.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Gafney's topic will be "A Day in A Women's Lectionary for the Whole Church," an adult forum.

Gafney is the Right Rev. Sam B. Hulsey Professor of Hebrew Bible at Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth and the author of "A Women's Lectionary for the Whole Church."

Information: 442-7373, stpaulsfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m., both in-person and livestreamed. After-church fellowship is held immediately following services each Sunday in Fellowship Hall.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at if you would like a ride.

Wednesday Night Connect is a Lenten learning event with dinner, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday following Ash Wednesday. Adults will use the book, "I Heard God Laugh" by Matthew Kelly.

FPC Springdale youth meet each Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Young Adult Ministry will be meeting for the month of March on Thursdays at 6 p.m. They will study a curriculum geared toward creating a space where people are excited to bring their friends for a conversation about faith, life and God. For information, contact Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, Baxter (Bax) Yarbrough.

Presbyterian Women meet at 9:30 a.m. March 7 at the church in the Rail Room. All women of the church are invited.

All church bingo will begin at 5 p.m. March 12 at the church. Following sandwiches and beverages, bingo will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Bring a prize to share.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: Call 855-1126, e-mail questions@bvcc.net, or visit bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Lenten worship services on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

Sunday morning traditional service is at 8:30 a.m. and the blended service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the Lower Level, and Adult Bible class is in the Fellowship Hall at 9:45 a.m. Christianity 101 Bible class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Library and is led by Pastor Hass.

Lenten services are being held every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

GriefShare classes will begin on April 4 and continue until June 27. These classes are held every Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Quilters meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month starting at 8:30 a.m., making quilts for those in need and also baby quilts that are given to newborn babies to take home from the hospital.

The Sonday Riders will begin riding on April 2, meeting at 2 p.m. in the church parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon to serve those is our area that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., invites you to worship each Sunday morning in person and online at 10:15 a.m. The current sermon series is "Conversations with Jesus." Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Ministry with children and youth meets on Sunday afternoons.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.

Activities open to the community: Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Information: 855-2390 or visit PCBV.org and select VISITORS under the ABOUT tab.

