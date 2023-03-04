CLASS 2A ROUNDUPS

At Rector

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 69, DES ARC 48

Another dominant outing from Josie Williams has Conway Christian (31-5) on the brink of earning a state finals appearance.

The seniors scored 30 points to lead the Lady Eagles, who steadily increased their lead during the third and fourth quarters after holding a 27-18 advantage at halftime.

Conley Gibson tacked on 12 points and Brooklyn Pratt added 11 points for Conway Christian, which will face Hector today in the semifinals. Bella Flanagan had 15 points, and Shyenne Ball tallied 12 points for Des Arc (18-6).

THURSDAY’S LATE GAMES

HECTOR 83, MARMADUKE 53

Bree McCrotty delivered with 32 points to send Hector (23-5) to the semifinals with a blowout of the Lady Greyhounds. Kyleigh McConnell had 18 points for the Lady Wildcats, who’ve won 16 of their last 17 games.

Baylie Joiner had 21 points, and Makenzie Hampton tallied 19 for Marmaduke (26-15).

MANSFIELD 62, ENGLAND 38

Kaylee Ward led a balanced attack with 19 points in a 24-point pasting for Mansfield (28-4) during the second round. Natalie Allison scored 16 points, and Kynslee Ward tossed in 13 for the Lady Tigers.

Jordan Blake’s 18 points were tops for England (24-12).