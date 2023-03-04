Community Watch meeting set

The Third Ward Community Watch will meet at 6 p.m. March 21 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave., according to a news release.

The Links set kidney health session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host a virtual session on Keeping Our Kidneys Happy. The session will be held at 7 p.m. March 9 via Zoom.

The presenter will be Nicole D. Bates, a nurse practitioner in family medicine and nephrology, according to a news release.

The Health and Human Services Facet of The Links will present the program. The public is invited to attend this event sponsored in collaboration with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Omega Omega Chapter.

March is National Kidney Month and the event will focus on taking care of the kidneys and how to practice a healthy lifestyle.

"Did you know that African Americans are more at risk for kidney failure than any other race? More than 1 in 3 kidney failure patients living in the United States are African American with diabetes as the number one cause of kidney failure," according to the release.

The link for the Zoom meeting is https://zoom.us/j/91807799379?pwd=RWYvSVVKdEIrdytBeVpGRTZQWkF5dz09 with Meeting ID: 918 0779 9379 and Passcode: 108182. Participants may also Dial by location at +1 312 626 6799 US.

Summit band to perform

The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will perform their 2023 Spring Concert at 6 p.m. March 11 in the worship center of Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road. The public is invited to attend.

"We're going to recognize an important part of Pine Bluff's history during this concert as we honor all of the men and women who have been associated with the railroad," said Lewis Hinkle, director of Summit Soundz. "The band will play a medley of familiar train songs that everybody will know!"

The program includes arrangements such as "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" featuring Mary Johnson Skillen on flute, and ending with a collection entitled: "Camp Meet'in" capturing the zeal of church revival days in America, according to a news release.

A free-will offering will be received to help with student expense for summer band camps.

Corps issues small craft advisory for river

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a small craft advisory for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Arkansas. Heavy rainfall in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas over the last 24 hours resulted in Arkansas River flows exceeding 70,000 cubic feet per second overnight at Van Buren, according to a news release Friday.

Small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 c.f.s. Strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft during high flows.

Flows at Dardanelle have exceeded 100,000 c.f.s. A crest near 150,000 c.f.s will make its way downstream throughout the weekend. Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil.