Crowd spurs Zebras into semifinals

PINE BLUFF -- There's no doubt about who the host school is at the Pine Bluff Convention Center -- the fans sitting opposite the team benches won't let you.

The Pine Bluff Zebras fed off that support to defeat Nettleton 55-40 Friday afternoon in the second round of the 5A boys state basketball tournament.

Each time the Zebras (23-7) get an offensive rebound or force a turnover, junior guard Courtney Crutchfield makes a beeline for the opposing basket. In the blink of an eye, he received a pass, lept above the defense and brought the fans to their feet with a slam.

"The crowd is worth more than just two points for us," Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon said. "When they roar the way they do, our kids perform. Everybody wants an opportunity to play in front of large crowds. ... When the crowd came to life, things started coming together and start happening."

That crowd had plenty to roar for Friday with the Zebras facing off with the Raiders (24-7).

Pine Bluff entered halftime with a slim 29-28 lead but came out of the break with a 16-12 advantage in the third quarter. Crutchfield scored eight of his 25 points in the quarter.

The Zebras outscored the Raiders once again in the fourth quarter, 20-13, capped off with a statement dunk from Crutchfield.

Pine Bluff shot 32.4% from the field and made one of its 12 three-point attempts.

"We didn't shoot the ball well at all," Dixon said. "We just found a way to fight back with the resiliency that these kids have. ... You're not gonna shoot the ball well every game. You're not even gonna play well. That's what I had to get them focused on [at halftime]."

While Crutchfield led the Zebras in scoring, it was senior forward Jordan Harris that took away any hope the Raiders had of coming back.

Harris, a Missouri football commitment, had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the second half alone. He finished with an 18-point, 17-rebound performance with 12 of those rebounds coming on the offensive end.

LAKE HAMILTON 59, MARION 56

Lake Hamilton led for 28 minutes and 32 seconds and held off a late comeback attempt from Marion.

The Wolves (25-4) played the last few possessions with starters Charter Harris and Ty Robinson on the bench after fouling out.

Robinson finished with 16 points. Harris had 14 while senior guard Zac Robinson added 13.

Marion (24-8) trailed by six points at halftime and nine at the end of the third quarter. But the Patriots made an 8-0 run that ended with four minutes left in the fourth quarter to cut it to the one-score game that it remained.

Marion was led by David Brewer's 13 points, Martavius Davis' 12 and Anthony Wilson's 10. Jalen White was held to two points in 12 minutes after playing less than two in the first half because of foul trouble.

HARRISON 58, HOT SPRINGS 56

Harrison narrowly defeated Hot Springs thanks to five players scoring eight points or more, led by Blake Shrum's 16.

Harrison (22-9) held a 27-25 lead at halftime as both teams shot under 40% from the floor. In the third quarter, Harrison was outscored 13-7 by Hot Springs (20-9). In the fourth quarter, Harrison regained the lead with a 24-18 advantage.

Kason Hilligoss added 13 points to Shrum's 16. Cole Cecil scored 12.

Hot Springs was led by Derrick Hicks' 13 points and Tyrell Honey's 12.