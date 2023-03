BENTONVILLE -- Downtown Bentonville Inc. announced the 2023 First Friday season will begin April 7 and wrap on Oct. 7.

First Friday is a monthly, family-friendly event welcoming as many as 10,000 people to downtown, according to a news release.

Each month will have a theme. The schedule is: April, Celebrate Bentonville; May 5, Pet-A-Palooza; June 2, Art Fest; July 7, The Great Outdoors; Aug. 4, Back to School; Sept 1, In Motion; and Oct. 7, Oktoberfest.