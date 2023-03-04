Driving system goal of Ford unit

After divesting nearly $3 billion last year from a similar effort, Ford Motor Co. has announced the formation of a new unit to develop automated driving technology for the automaker.

Dubbed Latitude AI, the unit will be a wholly owned Ford subsidiary that initially will focus on developing a hands-free, eyes-off system for the next generation of Ford vehicles, according to the Dearborn, Mich., company.

The announcement comes months after Ford disbanded Argo AI, a self-driving vehicle technology company in which the automaker was a major investor with Volkswagen AG. Ford said in October it was shutting down Argo AI because of immense challenges and steep costs associated with developing so-called Level 4 fully self-driving advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS.

Executives had said continuing down that path required at least five more years of research and development, and billions of dollars more in investment. Ford previously expected to bring the technology to market by 2021.

Instead, executives said Ford will now focus on Level 2+ and Level 3 ADAS. Ford said it has hired about 550 Argo AI employees to continue working on its ADAS technology, in areas including machine learning and robotics, mapping, and cloud platforms.

In announcing the creation of Latitude AI, Ford said Friday the initiative supported its "strategic shift" to focus on Level 2 and Level 3 autonomy for personal vehicles. Latitude AI's work will build on Ford BlueCruise, a hands-free highway driving system, according to the company.

"We see automated driving technology as an opportunity to redefine the relationship between people and their vehicles," Doug Field, Ford's chief advanced product development and technology officer, said in a statement. "Customers using BlueCruise are already experiencing the benefits of hands-off driving."

The decision to shut down Argo AI -- which analysts regarded as a setback for the autonomous vehicle industry -- contributed to Ford posting a net loss of $2.2 billion last year, having written down investments in Rivian, a young electric truck-maker by $7.4 billion, and Argo AI by $2.8 billion.

Field, a former Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. engineer, said the work Argo AI was doing was "what I consider to be the hardest technical problem of our time. It's harder than putting a man on the moon to create an L4 robotaxi that can operate in a dense urban environment, safely, and navigate to its destination."

Latitude AI will be led by Sammy Omari, executive director of ADAS technologies at Ford. Peter Carr will serve as chief technology officer overseeing Latitude AI's product and technical development. And David Gollob will serve as president, overseeing business operations.

"The expertise of the Latitude team will further complement and enhance Ford's in-house global ADAS team in developing future driver assist technologies, ultimately delivering on the many benefits of automation," Omari said in a statement.

Latitude AI is based in Pittsburgh, where Argo AI was headquartered. The team will be supported by additional engineering hubs in Dearborn, and Palo Alto, Calif., according to Ford. The unit also will operate a highway-speed test track in Greenville, S.C.

PRODUCTION BOOST

As the company overhauls its autonomous vehicle efforts, Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the industry starts to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales last year.

Ford announced Friday it plans to build more of the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco Sport SUV, Maverick small truck, F-150 Lightning electric pickup, and Transit and E-Transit gas and electric full-size vans.

To help boost production, the automaker said last year it will add a third shift and 1,100 jobs at its full-size van plant in Claycomo, Mo., near Kansas City, and another 3,200 jobs related to building the F-150 Lightning, which is made in Dearborn.

Ford said it will also hire an unspecified number of new workers this year at plants in Cuautitlan and Hermosillo, Mexico, where the Mach-E, Maverick and Bronco Sport are made, said spokesman Said Deep. Production line speeds will increase shortly to raise production, with more workers coming later, he said.

For more than two years, U.S. auto sales have been depressed largely from a shortage of computer chips earlier during the coronavirus pandemic. But the chip shortage is easing, and automakers are starting to increase production and add vehicles to dealer lots.

Overall in the United States, auto sales fell almost 8% last year to just under 14 million, with Ford's dropping roughly 2%, according to Autodata Corp. But in February, overall industry sales rose 9.5% over the same month a year ago, according to LMC Automotive, which forecast sales increasing to 15 million this year.

Ford sales were up almost 22% in February, according to the company.

"The industry is on its track back," said Jeff Schuster, executive vice president of automotive for LMC Automotive and Global Data.

In reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results last month, Ford executives said nagging supply chain issues held back production volumes and contributed to the year's earnings miss and net loss.

Its February sales results are a likely signal that some of the nagging supply-chain problems are easing.

Erich Merkle, head of U.S. sales analysis at Ford, said the automaker expects to see a return to a more typical spring selling season this year. Ford's results last month outpaced the industry.

Honda's American sales were down 1.4% year-over-year, while Toyota's slipped 2.4%. Other automakers reporting sales on a monthly basis had strong results, including a more than 16% gain by Hyundai Motor Group, which includes the Hyundai and Kia brands.

Ford had suspended production of its electric F-150 Lightning in February after a battery caught fire during a pre-delivery quality check. Deep said the battery issue has been resolved, and production will resume March 13 to an annual rate of 150,000 vehicles.

Mach-E production will rise to an annual rate of 210,000 by year's end, while the company plans to boost Bronco Sport and Maverick production by 80,000 vehicles this year. Transit and E-Transit production will rise by 38,000 this year.

Information for this article was contributed by Jordyn Grzelewski of The Detroit News (TNS); Keith Naughton and David Westin of Bloomberg News (WPNS); Neal Boudette of The New York Times; and staff of The Associated Press.