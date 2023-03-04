The world in brief: S. Korea, U.S. plan joint military drills





S. Korea, U.S. plan joint military drills

SEOUL, South Korea -- The South Korean and U.S. militaries announced Friday that they will hold their biggest joint field exercises in five years later this month, as the U.S. flew a long-range B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea.

The North has threatened to take "unprecedently" strong action against such exercises. It's likely that it will respond to the upcoming training with missile tests because it views it as an invasion rehearsal.

In a joint news conference, the South Korean and U.S. militaries said they will conduct the Freedom Shield exercise, a computer-simulated command post training, from March 13 to 23 to strengthen their defense and response capabilities, and separate large-scale joint field training exercises called Warrior Shield FTX.

Col. Isaac L. Taylor, a spokesperson for the U.S. military, said the field training will include a combined amphibious drill and that their size would return to the scale of the allies' earlier biggest springtime field exercises called Foal Eagle.

The two countries last conducted Foal Eagle in 2018. They then canceled or downsized some combined drills to support now-stalled diplomacy with North Korea and guard against the covid-19 pandemic. Recently, however, the two countries have been expanding their joint military exercises in the face of an evolving North Korean nuclear threat.

Nigerian court urged to void vote tally

ABUJA, Nigeria -- Six states in Nigeria on Friday asked the Supreme Court to void the result of the just-concluded presidential election, the latest twist in several challenges facing the ruling party's victory in the vote.

The states -- led by governors in the main opposition party that came second in the last weekend's election -- accuse Nigeria's electoral commission of failing to follow its own rules and election laws in conducting the vote and announcing a winner, according to court documents.

Election results from the 176,000 polling units are required to be transmitted to the commission's portal, which the opposition says didn't happen.

Bola Tinubu of the ruling party received 37% of the vote to win the election, which other candidates, including second-place candidate Atiku Abubakar and third-place finisher Peter Obi, say they will challenge in court.

The states -- Sokoto, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Edo -- said they want the Supreme Court to declare that the results of the presidential election "were invalid, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever."

Nigeria's electoral law says an election can be invalidated only if it's proven that the Independent National Electoral Commission largely didn't follow the law and acted in ways that could have changed the result. None of Nigeria's presidential election results has ever been overturned by the Supreme Court.

U.S. offers reward for Congo jihadi tips

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso -- The United States is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information that could lead to the capture of Congo's top jihadi, who leads an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

The Rewards for Justice program, which is run by the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service, is seeking information about Seka Musa Baluku, the U.S. Embassy in Congo said. Baluku's group has engaged in brutal violence against Congolese citizens and regional military forces in eastern Congo's North Kivu and Ituri provinces, the embassy said.

Two years ago the United States designated Baluku as a global terrorist and his group, Daesh-DRC, as a foreign terrorist organization, blocking assets and property interests, the embassy said in a statement issued Thursday.

More than 120 armed groups fight for power, influence and resources in eastern Congo, some to protect their communities. The Islamic State group Baluku leads, which is also known as the Allied Democratic Forces, was largely active in North Kivu province but has extended its operations into neighboring Ituri and to the regional capital, Goma.

Fatal fire starts at Indonesia fuel depot

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A large fire broke out at a fuel storage depot in Indonesia's capital on Friday, killing at least 17 people, injuring dozens of others and forcing the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents after spreading to their neighborhood, officials said.

The Plumpang fuel storage station, operated by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina, is near a densely populated area in the Tanah Merah neighborhood in North Jakarta. It supplies 25% of Indonesia's fuel needs.

At least 260 firefighters and 52 fire engines were struggling to contain the blaze in the nearby neighborhood, fire officials said.

Video of the fire broadcast on television showed hundreds of people in the community running in panic while thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filled the sky and firefighters battled the blaze.

A preliminary investigation showed the fire broke out when a pipeline ruptured during heavy rain, possibly from a lightning strike, said Eko Kristiawan, Pertamina's area manager.

He said the fire would not disrupt the country's fuel supply.





Firefighters inspect damaged houses after a fire broke out Friday in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP/Achmad Ibrahim)





