Five people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Fayetteville

Dontay Mills, 30, of 1409 W. Beech Drive in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Mills was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Dominic Heal, 19, of 900 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Heal was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Stephen Taylor, 20, of 1212 Roosevelt Ave. in Joplin, Mo., was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated residential burglary. Taylor was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

Springdale

Jim Thomas, 22, of 1316 AQ Circle in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Thomas was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

Misty Melton, 41, of 313 County Ave. in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Melton was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.