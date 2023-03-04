DEAR HELOISE: Gift cards are great to receive, but watch out -- some of these gift cards, if not used within a year of the purchased date, the bank will start deducting a fee from the balance each month until it gets used. Check the gift card's fine print on the back of the card. I learned the hard way, as I won a gift card for $200 that was good until July 2023.

When I called the bank to verify the amount, I was told there was only $28 left, due to a $2 service fee that was being deducted each month starting after the first year. The supervisor said there was nothing he could do, but that I better use it before Feb. 22 or another $2 will be deducted. Before you send a gift card to someone, check the fine print on the back.

P.S. I tried to cash out the card at a bank branch, and they refused to do that either. Lesson learned!

-- Mary,

Chino Hills, Calif.

DEAR READER: Thanks for the heads-up. Readers, when you receive a gift card, be sure to read the fine print. Many gift cards do, indeed, charge service fees for activation, shipping and inactivity.

DEAR READERS: Be aware that coffee filters can be used for more than just coffeemakers. In fact, they have a variety of uses around your house. For example, you can:

Place between nonstick frying pans to protect the finish.

Contain foods that might drip or spill, such as tacos.

Put them in a plant pot before you fill it with soil so that the soil doesn't come out of the drainage hole.

Layer in between china plates to prevent scratching.

Clean mirrors or dry windows with them.

DEAR READERS: When your child's favorite stuffed animal gets a bit dirty, try this to give it a quick clean. Sprinkle baking soda on its "fur"and let it remain on until it sets. Then, just brush it off, and the fur will be refreshed. Also, the top layer of grime should be gone.

FYI: If your books smell a tad musty, sprinkle a small amount of baking soda throughout the dry pages. Let sit for a day, and then brush out the soda. That smell should be gone. However, do not apply to antique or damp books.

