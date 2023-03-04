Jackson comes back strong for Marion

PINE BLUFF -- Ny'Asia Jackson was due for a game like the one she had Friday afternoon.

That's what Marion assistant coach Renaldo Clay had been telling head coach Shunda Johnson all week.

On Wednesday against Russellville, Jackson went scoreless, missing all five of her field goal attempts, but got some help from her Marion (14-14) teammate Alyse Holliman on offense to advance to Friday's game.

Jackson finally had the game Clay had been talking about, scoring 21 points in a 65-51 win over Sylvan Hills in the second round of the Class 5A girls state basketball tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"She was due for a big game, and we're just glad she brought it today," Johnson said.

There may have been some added motivation for Jackson facing off against her AAU teammate, Sylvan Hills' Jianna Morris.

Morris scored 29 points for Sylvan Hills (18-7), trading baskets with Jackson while both players played all 32 minutes.

"I think they kept on battling against each other," Johnson said. "I was glad to see the competitiveness. Even though you're friends with somebody, you can still be competitive. We want that.

"I love it," Johnson said. "I went to go see them playing together. I was really impressed with [Morris'] game. I always felt like [Jackson] did well with girls of that caliber."

Jackson, listed at 5-2, made 8-of-15 shots, including 3-of-6 from behind the three-point arc. She also racked up 6 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Morris carried Sylvan Hills for most of Friday. She took 31 of the Bears' 51 shots, making eight of those, but she went 12-of-12 from the free throw line. Morris also had 12 rebounds and five assists.

While Jackson couldn't outscore Morris, she once again got help from Holliman on offense. The 6-foot senior forward scored 10 points. Holliman helped the Patriots to a 34-18 advantage on points in the paint.

"She's been doing pretty good around the basket," Johnson said. "So I'm glad that she's able to finish and finish through contact."

Aaliyah Taylor added an inside presence for Marion with eight rebounds of her own and an outside threat on offense, hitting 2-of-6 three-pointers toward her 14 points.

WEST MEMPHIS 64, SHERIDAN 42

West Memphis looked like a whole new team coming out of halftime -- in the best possible way.

The Blue Devils (26-3) entered the break tied with Sheridan (17-9) 28-28. But after one 24-5 third quarter, they led 52-33.

West Memphis had four players score 12 or more points. Janiyah Tucker led with 16 points, Aniya Price and Tyra Taylor each had 14 and Clemisha Prackett had 12. Taylor and Pracket combined for 30 rebounds as West Memphis outrebounded Sheridan 55-24.

The Yellowjackets were led by Kayden Porter's 19 points and Brooklyn Rowe's 14. Rowe, a senior, reached exactly 1,000 career points with her 14 points Friday.

GREENWOOD 62,

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 60

Greenwood, the defending 5A state champion, needed everything it had against Little Rock Parkview.

The Bulldogs (29-2) led 38-20 at halftime thanks to 16 points off of 14 Patriots' turnovers and a 15-0 run during the first quarter.

Parkview (22-8) returned the favor in the third quarter, outsourcing Greenwood 25-10 in the third quarter.

Mady Cartwright scored 29 points thanks to 10-of-15 free-throw shooting. She and Anna Trusty combined for 39 and hit key shots in the final minutes to hold off Parkview's comeback attempt.