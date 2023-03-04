Addressing the issue

With the Supreme Court deciding the merits of President Joe Biden's student loan plan, the justices and public need to understand the main cause of why the federal student loan debt is so burdensome. It is the interest rates for the loans, which are fixed and don't move up or down like market rates do. The mess that this country is in falls on Congress' failure to act. For example, when you go back to Nov. 18, 2020, the Senate failed to address the rate issue when the rates doubled to 6.8 percent from 3.4 percent on new federally subsidized student loans.

But one thing about the president's plan is certain: Either way the Supreme Court rules, Biden wins. If the plan is upheld, then it helps the students, economy and will put pressure on the do-nothing Congress to work harder on the issue. If the plan is struck down, then he can argue that he tried to address part of the issue. Because after all, college students are also voters.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

Look to the utilities

Solar is a win for everyone. When I turn on my lights, my bill is zero because I invested in 45 solar panels. However, when my neighbor turns on his lights, he is charged and pays the utility. The utility has to generate 134 percent more electricity to supply my neighbor because of line loss due to resistance. But using my oversupply generated next door, the utility now is collecting on the power I supplied, saving them 134 percent with no investment cost. In addition, my electricity is supplying during peak, saving the investment in additional generation capacity. On top of this is that it helps save the planet.

Takeaway: Utilities with no investment are collecting 134 percent more money with no investment and need less investment in peak power stations. This should lower everyone's rates, but only if you stop the large utilities from further fleecing all of us.

THOMAS SNEAD

Rogers

Intent is to frighten

"Wokeism" is a Republican term for political correctness and to try to scare people and get votes. I pay attention to Medicare, Social Security, and the economy.

Some politicians want to be known as Repubs or Democrats; they are supposed to be Americans first, and I am not sure I like them talking about being "Christian." That could be code to mean anti-woman.

National Republican leaders are pitiful: Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan ... Just do your job and quit looking for a TV camera.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

Want to be part of it

Until this year, I had never gone to church of my own volition. Back in the 1950s, my grandmother would sometimes drag me along with her. I don't remember the denomination, let alone any of the lessons. As a young adult, I attended the occasional church wedding, and now I'm at the age where funerals loom on the horizon.

We in Arkansas have come to the point where church over-reach is now apparently government-sanctioned. Our current political structure seems bent on helping the church extend its tentacles into nearly every aspect of our personal lives: what to read, what to teach our children, who to love. What's more, they plan on using own our tax dollars to pay for it.

My Gen Z sons, while reading news on their phones, call it doom scrolling. I understand where they're coming from. Fighting back against the political machine here in Arkansas is like shooting pellets at Panzers. And then, in the depths of my despair, I attended a service at the Unitarian Universalist Church here in Hot Springs. It was nothing like I'd imagined. So different that it could be called the Un-church.

One of the hymns we sang was a Cat Stevens song, another from the Broadway musical "Hair," but the one that really touched me had this line in it: "We are gay and straight together, singing, singing for our lives."

This small congregation, standing up against the odds, standing up for what's right, standing up and singing, raised my spirits. This is the church I want to be part of, this is the Arkansas I want to be part of, this is the America I want to be part of.

If you're ever in Hot Springs on any given Sunday, come sing with us.

DAVID MALCOLM ROSE

Hot Springs