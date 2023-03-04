Little River County cuts ribbon on newly-built jail

ASHDOWN — Cloudy skies and a cold wind could not dampen the sense of pride and achievement for Little River County officials Friday as Sheriff Bobby Walraven cut the ribbon on the new jail.

“It’s a very important moment for the Little River sheriff’s office. It’s a testament of the support our citizens have for law enforcement. This has been a long, long project, and it’s long overdue,” Walraven said.

Construction on the detention center had several delays due to supply chain issues and wet weather. Work on the outside of the building and the parking lot were the final steps in getting the facility complete, Walraven said.

Little River County voters approved a bond in September 2019 to finance the new building and a three-eighths-cent sales tax to help pay for it and a quarter-cent tax for maintenance and operation. The measures went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

The new jail is on U.S. 71 on the north side of Ashdown near Cossatot Community College University of Arkansas. Officials looked at four locations before deciding on the site.

The Southbuild Team, which includes Spirit Architecture Group and Smith-Doyle Contractors, constructed the jail.

The new jail can house between 60 and 80 inmates.