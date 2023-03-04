LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. No. 23 Kentucky

3:00, 1H - Kentucky 34, Arkansas 30

Ricky Council and Nick Smith knocked down jumpers, and Devo Davis added a layup in semi-transition for the Razorbacks between the timeouts.

Oscar Tshiebwe added a dunk for the Wildcats, and they also got two more interior buckets from a pair of players. Antonio Reeves is up to 11 points for Kentucky on 4 of 5 from the field and 1 of 1 from deep.

Council has a team-high 8 points for the Razorbacks, and Nick Smith has 5 points and 4 assists.

Makhel Mitchell, Makhi Mitchell and Anthony Black each have two fouls. Makhi Mitchell got his just before the media timeout.

Kamani Johnson is in the game as a small-ball 5 for Arkansas.

6:56, 1H - Kentucky 28, Arkansas 24

It is a grown man's game on the floor right now.

Arkansas is throwing punches at Kentucky, and the Wildcats are punching right back. Consistently been that way for 13-plus minutes.

Anthony Black and Ricky Council each have six points for the Razorbacks. Antonio Reeves is up to nine points for Kentucky.

Council just threw down a big dunk in transition to force a timeout from John Calipari.

Something to watch going forward: when Oscar Tshiebwe is forced into a jumper and misses, can Arkansas secure a board? It didn't a moment ago, and it turned into a Reeves three.

11:42, 1H - Kentucky 21, Arkansas 15

Pretty good stretch offensively for the Wildcats.

Oscar Tshiebwe already has 10 points on 4 of 6 from the field and 5 rebounds. Meanwhile, after the dust-up with Makhel Mitchell, the Arkansas big man has a pair of fouls and is on the bench.

Mitchell was shown during the officials' replay review holding an ice pack to his head.

Jalen Graham entered the game with Makhel Mitchell out and Makhi Mitchell getting a breather, and Tshiebwe scored on him twice. Graham had a dunk on the other end in-between, but he was pulled from the game quickly.

Anthony Black has five points and a pair of assists. Jacob Toppin also has seven points for the Wildcats.

16:12, 1H - Arkansas 6, Kentucky 6

The game has been brought to a stop because of some physical play around the rim between Makhel Mitchell and Oscar Tshiebwe.

The two big men had been exchanging body blows and maybe some elbows on the last few trips up and down the floor. Officials are at the monitor.

Nick Smith opened the game for Arkansas with a left-corner three assisted by Makhi Mitchell, who also had a big dunk after a nice find by Smith.

Three Kentucky players have two points apiece so far. Anthony Black also has one point on a split at the foul line.

Lots of energy in the building today. Should be a fun atmosphere throughout.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Nick Smith, Makhi Mitchell and Makhel Mitchell

The Razorbacks are 19-11 overall and need a win to finish the regular season at 9-9 in SEC play. They have lost back-to-back games against Alabama and Tennessee on the road.

Arkansas won the first meeting with Kentucky 88-73 on Feb. 7 behind one of the program’s best shooting performances inside the SEC. It shot 66.7% on two-point attempts and was 4 of 9 from three-point range.

Black turned in a great game at Rupp Arena, adding 19 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block and 5 steals. He was 8 of 12 from the field inside the arc.

Davis had 7 assists in the game to go with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Ricky Council scored 20 points in a starting role, and Makhel Mitchell had 15 points and 5 blocks in his best game as a Razorback.

Arkansas allowed 94 paint points in the last 2 games, but it held the Crimson Tide and Vols to 7 of 38 from deep. Kentucky is third in the SEC in three-point percentage, so perimeter defense will be important today.

The Razorbacks are No. 11 in the country in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom data, and they own the SEC’s top block rate.

Kamani Johnson will be honored Saturday. He is the lone senior who will exhaust his eligibility after this season.

Kentucky’s starters: CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe

It does not appear Cason Wallace will play in today’s game. He left the Wildcats’ loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday with an ankle injury and did not return.

Wallace is Kentucky’s assists leader and fourth-leading scorer. The talented freshman had a game-high 24 points when the Wildcats lost to the Razorbacks at Rupp Arena.

Tshiebwe was held to 7 points on 3 of 6 from the field and 7 rebounds in the teams’ first meeting. He has averaged 20.3 points and 12.2 rebounds in the 6 games since.

Tshiebwe had 21 points and 20 rebounds (10 offensive) against the Commodores, and Reeves was the only other Kentucky player in double figures with 14 points. Reeves is shooting 40.9% from deep in SEC games.

The Wildcats are 20-10 overall and 11-6 in league games. They had won four in a row inside the conference prior to the loss to Vanderbilt.

Kentucky is No. 16 in the country in offensive efficiency for the season and second in No. 2.