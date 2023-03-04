Memories of Jimmy Carter





Plains, Ga., isn't Rome or Canterbury, but it's been a pilgrimage site, nonetheless, attracting multitudes to Georgia peanut country over the years.

Since 1981, people from across the continent and around the globe have flocked to worship with James Earl "Jimmy" Carter, the nation's most famous Sunday School teacher as well as its former commander-in-chief.

Carter's teaching at Maranatha Baptist Church continued well into his 90s, though it was curtailed in recent years due to covid-19 and his own health challenges.

On Feb. 18, it was announced that Carter, 98, had entered hospice care.

"When I found out, I literally sat in my car and cried because I was so sad," said Bailey Gambill, 34, a University of Arkansas at Little Rock law school student who made the trek in March 2017.

Accompanied by Hannah Cabe, 28, of Fort Smith and Bethany Meadows, 31, of Little Rock, the trio listened to one of Carter's books on tape as they headed toward the Peach State.

Nearly a half-century after his election, Plains remains proud of Carter, Cabe said.

"It's a small town, and they all knew him and had stories about him, which was really neat," she said.

A longtime resident had advised them to show up at church around 5 a.m., advice they heeded.

"We were one of the first few in line. We got to sit in the third row center pew. We were right up there," Gambill said. "It was very cool to sit right up next to the oldest living President."

WROTE CARTER A LETTER

"The experience was amazing," Meadows said. Upon her return, the Catholic High School French teacher wrote Carter a letter, thanking him, in part, for "spreading Christ's love."

He wrote her back, thanking her for her letter and telling her, "Come back to see us!"

Hot Springs resident Stephen Campbell, his wife, Christy, and their son, Hudson, made a similar journey in July 2018, arriving at Maranatha shortly after 3 a.m. to claim a seat.

It was worth traveling all that way to spend time with a former president, he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"Here's a former leader of the free world, and if you choose to go through the process of getting there and being there, then you could sit in his presence and just listen to him talk, and that was a humbling and just an extraordinary experience for me and my family," he said.

Afterward, "the president and Mrs. Carter shook hands and spoke to each one of us. They were very cordial," he said.

BORN-AGAIN CHRISTIAN

As a candidate, Carter, the first U.S. president to describe himself as a born-again Christian, talked freely about his faith.

Since leaving the White House, he has continued to share the gospel.

At his church, 140 miles southwest of Atlanta, the 39th president was a regular presence, teaching the Bible and, in the pre-covid era, occasionally mowing the grass.

Carter, Plains's favorite son and its leading tourist attraction, didn't charge for the lessons and he never turned anyone away.

Over the years, many Arkansans made the journey to Maranatha. (Maranatha is an Aramaic term, sometimes translated as "the Lord is coming.")

Thomas B. Slater, a professor emeritus at Mercer University's McAfee School of Theology, even preached there twice in late 2013 and early 2014, filling the pulpit while the congregation was between pastors.

The 70-year-old Columbia County native, who grew up attending Kings Hill A.M.E. Church in Magnolia, remembers the Secret Service agents checking cars for explosives and searching his briefcase before letting him enter the sanctuary.

'LIKE ANY OTHER CHURCH'

"Once you get in and sit down, it's basically like any other Southern church. People were friendly. Welcoming. There weren't any professional musicians there. There were just regular people who belong to the church to start the Sunday School class and to start worship," he said.

Jan Williams, a former fourth-grade teacher who taught Carter's daughter, Amy, would frequently lay down the ground rules ahead of time, reminding visitors to be polite and encouraging them to avoid making any sudden movements.

The Secret Service agents have guns, and they "don't believe in paddling or timeouts," she told the crowd one Sunday.

Cellphones were supposed to be silenced. Cameras could be used during the opening moments, but once the conversation turned to matters of faith, photographs were forbidden.

Typically, Carter would greet the crowd and then ask: "Do we have any visitors?"

People would respond by calling out their home states.

POSE FOR PICTURES

In between Sunday School and morning worship, Carter would visit with the guest ministers. Following the final benediction, he and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, would remain and pose for pictures.

Since Plains, at times, only had one dining establishment, Carter spottings were common at Sunday dinner as well.

"We were eating in different parts of the restaurant, and they were nice enough to come by and tell me how much they enjoyed the sermon," Slater recalled.

Carter and Plains, population 785, have been synonymous since the peanut farmer and former Georgia governor ran for president in 1976.

Initially, he was a member of Plains Baptist Church, an all-white Southern Baptist congregation.

But disagreements over race roiled the congregation in 1976, and in 1977, it split.

Roughly 50 supporters of integration broke away to form what eventually became Maranatha Baptist Church.

CONGREGATION WELCOMED ALL

From its inception, the congregation welcomed all, regardless of skin color or place of birth.

After losing his 1980 re-election bid, Carter returned with his wife to their hometown, and they transferred their membership to Maranatha.

Carter, who had taught Sunday School earlier in life, resumed teaching once he settled in.

Given his travels, he was frequently away.

In the pre-internet days, tourists made the journey and crossed their fingers, hoping he would be present. Eventually, travelers could determine his teaching schedule by visiting the congregation's website.

Ray Higgins, former pastor of Second Baptist Church in downtown Little Rock, attended Maranatha in 2016.

A BRIEF INVOCATION

After hearing that Higgins was an Arkansas minister, Carter called on him to deliver a brief invocation.

"When I ended my prayer, President Carter said, 'Amen,' and so did the audience,'" Higgins told the Democrat-Gazette this week.

After the Sunday service, the Carters posed for pictures.

"When it was my turn, I walked up to the Carters. He was smiling," Higgins recalled. "I said, 'May Christ continue to bless you.' He responded, 'Thank you. We are already blessed.'"

Pat Kienzle's encounter with Carter came in March 2007. She and her friend Peg Coffey drove all the way from Northwest Arkansas to hear him teach.

"Neither one of us can remember what the Sunday School lesson was about because we were just overwhelmed with the blessing of being there," said Kienzle, a member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

"You're overwhelmed, not because he's somebody famous, [but] because he's a person that is so truly leading a Christian life," Kienzle said. "Jimmy Carter is a true example of what Jesus wanted people to be."





(Left to right) Hannah Cabe, Bethany Meadows and Bailey Gambill stand in front of the Plains, Ga., welcome sign during their March 2017 road trip to former President Jimmy Carter’s hometown. Born years after the end of Carter’s time in the White House, they were nonetheless eager to attend his Sunday School class at Maranatha Baptist Church. (Courtesy photo)







Ray Higgins, a pastor and former executive director of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Arkansas, had his picture taken with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter after attending Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. (Courtesy photo)







Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. (File Photo/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)





