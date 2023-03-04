



King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, Buckingham Palace said Friday, underscoring Britain's efforts to build bridges with its European neighbors following years of strained relations caused by Brexit. Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, are set to visit the European Union's two biggest countries March 26-31, hosted by Presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, the palace announced. "The visit will celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," the palace said. "It is also a chance to look forward and show the many ways our countries are working in partnership, whether that be to tackle climate change; respond to the conflict in Ukraine; seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture." Highlighting the significance of the trip is the fact that it will be the first state visit by a British monarch since 2015; the late Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' mother, stopped traveling abroad in her later years. While Britain's royals have ceded most of their powers to the nation's elected leaders, the aura of the monarchy and the pomp and ceremony of royal visits are still seen as a way to burnish the U.K.'s image and bolster ties with nations around the globe. This role was epitomized by Elizabeth, who made 121 state visits during her 70-year reign, leading royal historian Robert Hardman to dub her "Queen of the World."

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe's longest-serving monarch, was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital Thursday after undergoing a back operation last week, the palace said. Doctors were satisfied with the operation and the condition of the 82-year-old queen, the royal household said, adding that "awaiting her now is a lengthy physical rehabilitation process, which may extend over the next few months." Earlier the palace said the queen underwent "extensive back surgery" at the Danish capital's university hospital after experiencing severe back pains. Though her duties are ceremonial, several official engagements have been postponed or canceled or are being handled by other members of the royal family. The queen's oldest son, heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, are stepping in, as well as the queen's sister, Princess Benedikte.





Britain's King Charles III attends a reception to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room at Clarence House in London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Reading Room, which was official launched by the Queen Consort two years ago, champions literacy and encourages readers to find new literature. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)





