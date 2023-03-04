NEWS IN BRIEF

Airbnb to cut 30% of recruiting staff

Airbnb laid off 30% of its recruiting staff this week even as it plans to expand overall head count this year.

The cuts affected 0.4% of the San Francisco-based company’s total workforce of 6,800, a spokesman said, noting that it’s not an indication of more widespread layoffs.

Airbnb has been one of the few tech firms to avoid mass layoffs while many peers have cut their growth expectations amid higher interest rates and a sector-wide slow down. Travel companies, meanwhile, have largely remained resilient as demand for trips boomed after the pandemic.

Airbnb made painful choices around layoffs and restructuring in the early days of covid-19, cutting about 25% of staff. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said late last year that the state of the economy won’t affect how the business is run. Chief Financial Officer Dave Stephenson said on the company’s latest earnings call that it still sees room to hire.

“We’re going to continue to grow, but we’re going to grow modestly,” Stephenson said last month.

Financially, the company is doing well. Airbnb reported its first profitable year in 2022, reporting net income of $1.9 billion.

— Bloomberg News

Toblerone to lose Matterhorn image

The image of the Matterhorn mountain peak will soon disappear from the packaging of Toblerone chocolate bars because the brand’s U.S. owner is moving some production outside Switzerland.

Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung reported that Mondelez International, which produces the triangular treat, is changing the design of the mountain depicted on the cardboard wrapper so as not to violate the Swissness Act.

Mondelez disclosed last year that it planned to move some Toblerone production to the Slovakian capital of Bratislava. The company is changing the packaging design to depict a more generic mountain rather than the famous Matterhorn, the newspaper reported.

Under Switzerland’s Swissness Act, passed in 2017, national symbols and Swiss crosses are not permitted on the packaging of products that don’t meet Swissness criteria.

The act stipulates that foodstuffs using Swiss national symbols or claiming to be “Swiss made” must have at least 80% of the product’s raw materials come from Switzerland and 100% for milk and dairy products. Essential work to produce a Swiss-made product must also take place in Switzerland. Exceptions are made for non-Swiss materials, such as cocoa.

— Bloomberg News

State stock index climbs 10.2 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 827.28, up 10.2.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.