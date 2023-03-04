Sections
March 4, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.; Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

