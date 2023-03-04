GOLF

Former Hog tied for 2nd

Carson Young had to lean more on his short game Friday and posted a 5-under 67 and built a four-shot lead going into the weekend at the Puerto Rico Open. Young, a 28-year-old rookie on the PGA Tour, didn't have quite the theatrics as his opening round of three eagles that carried him to a 63. Another tour rookie, Nico Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) of Colombia, had a 67 and was four shots back along with Paul Haley II (66).Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) turned in a 3-under 69 on Friday and is at 4-under 140 overall. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) missed the cut, shooting a 75 on Friday and a 3-over 147 overall.

Kitayama leads in Orlando

Kurt Kitayama is chasing his first PGA Tour victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla., with a world-class group of contenders right behind him. Kitayama should be used to that. Last year alone, he fell one shot sort of Jon Rahm in Mexico, Xander Schauffele in Scotland and Rory McIlroy in South Carolina. Kitayama handled the wind that only made Bay Hill tougher, posting a 4-under 68 for a two-shot lead over Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and former No. 1 player in the world. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth shot a 69 on Friday and is at even-par 144 for the tournament. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Friday and is at 1-over 145 overall.

Duke in mix at Tucson

Brett Quigley fired a 7-under 65 at the Champions Tour's Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday and leads the tournament by one stroke over Brian Cooper, John Huston and Kirk Triplett. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is tied for sixth place at 4-under 68. Little Rock's Glen Day is at 3-over 75. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) shot a 9-over 81.

Kang stays cool in rain

Danielle Kang avoided distractions during a rain-soaked day and shot a 9-under 63 Friday for a one-shot lead after the second round of the Women's World Championship in Singapore. Kang opened with a 71 for a 10-under 134 total after two rounds. Allisen Corpuz (65), Hyo Joo Kim (67) and first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol (71) were a shot back at the Sentosa Golf Club. Szokol opened on Thursday with a 64. Three others, including American player Nelly Korda, were another shot back at 8-under 136. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis turned in a 2-under 70 on Friday and stands at 2-under 142. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 71 on Friday and is at 1-under 143 overall. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) struggled with a 3-over 75 on Friday and is at 3-over 147 overall.

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR's Chase Elliott hurt

NASCAR superstar Chase Elliott had successful surgery for an unspecified injury to his left leg Friday night, hours after a snowboarding accident in Colorado. He will miss this weekend's NASCAR race at Las Vegas. Team owner Rick Hendrick told The Associated Press that Elliott was "just out of surgery" and "it went well." Hendrick gave no additional details about Elliott's condition or the accident. Hendrick is NASCAR's winningest car owner and Elliott is NASCAR's most popular driver. Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on Sunday in place of Elliott. Elliott would need a waiver from NASCAR to be eligible for this year's playoffs because he's missing a race. NASCAR has granted waivers to drivers for a variety of medical and non-medical reasons. Elliott is a second-generation driver and the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott. The Georgia native is NASCAR's five-time fan-voted most popular driver. Elliott was runner-up to Kyle Busch last week at Fontana, Calif. He was part of a crash in the season-opening Daytona 500.