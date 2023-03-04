OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Woman struggles to connect with late brother’s widow

Dear Abby: I am a 61-year-old never-married woman with no kids. Most of my life was spent caring for my parents, working on my education (I have a master’s degree) and saving for my future. I am financially stable. I own my house free and clear, own my car and have very little credit card debt. I have a good job I enjoy, a circle of friends and many activities. I took care of my parents because it was the right thing to do, and I was prepared for their deaths when their time came.

My brother (my only sibling) died unexpectedly one year to the day after my mother’s passing. It was a terrible shock, and it has taken me the last two years to come to terms with his loss. My issue is with my brother’s widow. We have never been close. There’s no animosity, nor have there ever been harsh words, but we never bonded.

My niece and I get along beautifully but, no matter how much I try, I can’t seem to break through to my sister-in-law. She is dismissive of my grief. She never visits or calls to ask about my life. She’s responsive and kind when I do, but the effort is one-sided.

I honestly wouldn’t miss her if I didn’t see her, but my loyalty to my brother and my desire to keep my niece out of it has kept me from distancing too much. Now that my parents and brother are gone, there are things I want to pursue on my own. How much do I owe her? — Future-Thinking In Tennessee

Dear Future-Thinking: Your brother’s widow may be dealing with her own grief and unable to handle yours. Be cordial to her, as she is to you, but go on with your life. Remember her on special occasions with a call, a card or an invitation. If you and your niece have a bond, those things should come naturally.

You have handled the responsibilities life handed you with grace and generosity. It is now time for you to enjoy your own life and worry less about the lives of others.

Dear Abby: I recently left my boyfriend. He said he loved me, but I felt like a third wheel in our relationship. He had a female friend he was constantly borrowing money from, even though we both work. He also gave her relationship advice. They would bicker, and when we went places, they made me ride in the back while they were having a conversation I was never part of. He also cut me off every time I talked. When I asked him why, he said I talked about dumb things. Was I wrong for walking away? — Bailing In Pennsylvania

Dear Bailing: Wrong? No! The man had no respect for you. For all of the reasons you mentioned, you are better off without him. I’m glad you summoned up the self-esteem to end things with both of them. To paraphrase the late Princess Diana, you had three people in your relationship.

