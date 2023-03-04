100 YEARS AGO March 4, 1923

BENTONVILLE — All funds stolen from the State Bank of Decatur Wednesday afternoon were reported recovered when the alleged robbers were captured a few hours later after the robbery, but a recheck made by Decatur Bank officials yesterday showed a shortage of $380. The shortage is in silver, and as none of the three bags recovered showed evidence of having been opened, it is believed an additional bag may be hidden in the woods. A search of several miles of territory traversed during the chase has failed so far to yield the lost money.

50 YEARS AGO March 4, 1973

TEXARKANA — B oth sides of this border city will pay tribute to a native son next month as part of their centennial celebration. The recipient of the honor is Scott Joplin, father of ragtime, who was born at Texarkana in 1868. The tribute will take the form of a story music concert in ragtime, sponsored by the Texarkana Community School. It will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at the Texarkana Community College auditorium.

25 YEARS AGO March 4, 1998

HUGHES — Faith. Faith. And faith. Those are the three themes of Robert Duvall’s new cinematic masterpiece, “The Apostle.” And it was conceived right here in Arkansas. Somehow that doesn’t surprise. For this isn’t just any old story. This is a story that grew — root, branch, and leaves — from the soil of Southern evangelism. “The Apostle” doesn’t condescend to its subject or its audience, but elevates both—by respecting both. … You needn’t be attracted or put off by the kind of religion being portrayed to be intrigued by it. It’s enough to recognize that Mr. Duvall’s character—The Apostle E.F.— has a faith profound, and a sense that God’s always around. It’s a sense that Robert Duvall felt among the people of Hughes, Arkansas. It was 13 years ago, and he was studying for another role when he wandered into a church there. Intrigued by the power and sincerity of the faith he saw, he started visiting other places of worship throughout the Delta. “I probably visited between 80 and 100 churches,” he said.

10 YEARS AGO March 4, 2013

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will open a special psychiatric unit Friday designed to meet the treatment needs of women with acute mental illness. Many patients on the 10-bed unit will be treated for conditions such as depression and anxiety that have been triggered by events such as pregnancy and menopause, doctors said. “There are enough very gender-specific issues that impact the treatment of depression and anxiety for this patient population that we just think that offering a place for a focused assessment and treatment of women makes a lot of sense,” said Dr. Lou Ann Eads, who will oversee the unit in the UAMS Psychiatric Research Institute. Unlike other units, which serve patients of both sexes, the new women’s unit will have expanded family visitation times, and it will allow patients to nurse newborn infants, Eads said.