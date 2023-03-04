PB boys beat Nettleton, go on to state semifinals

When the shooting started out tough, the tough got going at the downtown arena.

Courtney Crutchfield attacked the basket often for his 25 points, and Jordon Harris collected 18 points and 17 rebounds in helping host Pine Bluff High School beat Nettleton 55-43 in a 5A state quarterfinal game Friday at the Convention Center.

Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon described Harris' offensive style as something to the effect of "grown-man basketball."

"I love it. The guys give me the ball, and I go to work and play hard," said Harris, a University of Missouri football signee. "I do it all."

As expected, the second-ranked Zebras (23-7) punched their second-straight ticket to the semifinal round and will take on Greene County Tech (24-8) at 1:30 p.m. today for a spot in next week's championship game in Hot Springs.

"It's a very perfect situation," Harris said. "We got done with this game, go home, get recovered, watch the film and get ready."

GCT, the 5A-East third-place team, has beaten two higher-seeded teams in the tournament, first 5A-West runner-up Siloam Springs 57-41 and then 5A-Central champion Maumelle 66-59.

Pine Bluff, the 5A-South champion, struggled to a 7-for-35 clip from the field in the first half but made 15 of 33 in the second half, largely by working the ball into Harris on the low blocks, taking advantage of second- and third-chance shots and looking for Crutchfield on fast breaks. Crutchfield banked in a 3-point shot as time expired in the first half to give Pine Bluff a 19-18 lead.

"We didn't shoot the ball well at all," Dixon said. "I don't think we shot the ball well the second half. We just found a way to fight back, the resilience these kids have."

Dixon said the Zebras nearly "fell apart" at halftime and he had to deliver an "old-school crazy speech" to keep them together. They responded.

"You're not going to shoot the ball well every game," Dixon said. "You're not even going to play well every game. We came back and fought and did what we had to do."

Harris collected 12 offensive rebounds while X'Zaevion Barnett, a senior combo guard, had 11 total rebounds and 7 assists to go with 4 points.

"He don't ever stop playing," Crutchfield said of Harris. "He's always playing till the end. Like I say, we're on a mission this year. You can catch us in the championship game."

Nettleton (24-7) made 6 of 21 from the floor in the first half but finished 16 of 45 for the game.

Nettleton, which lost 72-52 to Pine Bluff on Dec. 3, slid into the second round with a come-from-behind 62-59 win over Van Buren on Wednesday. But the Raiders found it tough to get quality shots against Pine Bluff's defense.

Crutchfield scored off two outlet plays to spark a 12-2 run that put Pine Bluff ahead 31-24 with 2:31 left in the third. That margin was slimmed to 31-30 after Taylor Smith made back-to-back 3s for the Raiders.

Harris, who had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the second half, was a stalwart inside with a tip-in and layup to give Pine Bluff a 35-30 cushion by quarter's end. That rally extended to 10-0 to make it a 41-30 lead.

Two baskets off turnovers, including a Smith dunk, drew Nettleton to within 5 points for a score of 42-37 with 4:30 left. But Harris' play inside and Crutchfield's ability to get to the basket were key in the Zebras pushing the lead back to 55-40.

Smith finished with 18 points and 7 turnovers, Jordan Pigram had 12 points and De'Shun Jackson totaled 14 points to go with 4 points for Nettleton.

5A GIRLS

West Memphis 62, Sheridan 42

Sheridan was the last hope for the 5A-South Conference after putting on offensive fireworks in an 87-68 win over Little Rock Christian Academy on Thursday.

West Memphis (26-3), the 5A-East champion, started its own explosion by outscoring Sheridan 24-5 in the third quarter Friday and turning a tied game at halftime into a 62-42 win.

West Memphis will take on either Greenwood or Little Rock Parkview at 6 tonight in one of two girls semifinals. The other one puts West Memphis' cross-county rival, Marion, against Vilonia at 1 p.m. today.

Janiyah Tucker had 16 points and 8 rebounds, Aniya Price and Tyra Taylor each had 14 points. Taylor also pulled down 14 rebounds, and Clemeisha Pracket totaled 12 points and 16 rebounds. West Memphis out-rebounded Sheridan 55-24.

Kayden Porter, the third-year starting junior for Sheridan (17-9), had 19 points and 6 rebounds, and senior Brooklyn Rowe netted 14 points, earning exactly 1,000 for her career. Rowe reached the plateau after registering 39 points and three steals against LRCA (while Porter had 23 in that game).

4A BOYS

Brookland 60, Watson Chapel 40 (Wed.)

In Blytheville, Watson Chapel's season ended with a 20-point loss to the Bearcats in the first round of the 4A state playoffs despite Joseph Dockett's 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Watson Chapel finished 26-8, losing its last two games after rattling off 17 wins in a row. The Wildcats went unbeaten in Conference 4A-8 play and ended up 4A-South Region runners-up, but they are 0-3 in the state playoffs in the last three years.

"Our guys played hard, but Brookland was the better team," Wildcats Coach Jevon Barnes said, concluding his first season at the helm. "They shot the ball extremely well. I'm proud of my guys for never giving up and playing to the end. This season was fun because we've done things nobody expected. We went undefeated in conference, didn't lose a home game, had the longest winning streak in Watson Chapel boys history and was regional runners-up. Even though we wanted to go farther, I'm still extremely proud of these guys for believing in my philosophy. I'm looking forward to see what the future holds for these guys."

5A state basketball tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center

(Games listed in bracket order)

BOYS

First round

Maumelle 60, Sheridan 51

Greene County Tech 57, Siloam Springs 41

Pine Bluff 75, Sylvan Hills 49

Nettleton 62, Van Buren 59

Marion 45, Greenbrier 43

Lake Hamilton 79, Little Rock Parkview 61

Harrison 51, Valley View 38

Hot Springs 56, Vilonia 51

Quarterfinals

Greene County Tech 66, Maumelle 59

Pine Bluff 55, Nettleton 43

Lake Hamilton 59, Marion 56

Harrison vs. Hot Springs, late Friday

Semifinals

Greene County Tech vs. Pine Bluff, 1:30 p.m. today

Marion-Lake Hamilton winner vs. Harrison-Hot Springs winner, 7:30 tonight

GIRLS

First round

Vilonia 59, Hot Springs Lakeside 29

Siloam Springs 40, Paragould 39

Sylvan Hills 53, Benton 46

Marion 46, Russellville 44

West Memphis 57, Mountain Home 39

Sheridan 87, Little Rock Christian Academy 68

Greenwood 57, Nettleton 49

Little Rock Parkview 68, El Dorado 54

Quarterfinals

Vilonia 49, Siloam Springs 48

Marion 65, Sylvan Hills 51

West Memphis 62, Sheridan 42

Greenwood vs. Parkview, late Friday

Semifinals

Vilonia vs. Marion, noon today

West Memphis vs. Greenwood-Parkview winner, 6 tonight

Other state tournament games involving southeast Arkansas teams

3A BOYS at Lamar: First round – Bergman 66, Drew Central 45; Lake Village Lakeside 51, Valley Springs 44. Quarterfinals – Dumas 67, Central Arkansas Christian 65 (Dumas will play Manila at 1:30 p.m. today); Rivercrest vs. Lakeside, late Friday (winner will play Riverview or Bergman at 7:30 tonight).

3A GIRLS at Lamar: First round – McGehee 45, Cossatot River 30. Quarterfinals – Lamar 54, McGehee 36.

2A GIRLS at Rector: Quarterfinals – Mansfield 53, Fordyce 39

State finals

March 9-11 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Jordon Harris of Pine Bluff contests a shot by Taylor Smith of Nettleton in the first half of a 5A state quarterfinal game Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Harris had 18 points and 17 rebounds in a 55-43 win. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

