Pea Ridge public hearing set for home occupation requests, conditional use permit for Epic Life Church

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

PEA RIDGE -- A public hearing to receive comments about two home occupation requests and one conditional use permit will begin the March Planning Commission meeting.

Two home occupations -- one for Bear Off-Road by Greg Pickens, 2105 Gen. Franz Sigel Drive, and one for Blue Mountain Threads by Jonathon Hawes, 1922 Woodhouse Circle -- will be presented.

A conditional use permit by Jack McCandless for 590 S. Curtis Ave. will be presented for Epic Life Church.

In addition to those three items, new business includes a lot split request by Scott and Jennifer Trammell, 2496 Christina Circle, and a large-scale development by Schumacher Farms, Sugar Creek LLC, for an urgent care at 2103 Slack St.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall and is open to the public.

Print Headline: Public hearing set on requests, permit

