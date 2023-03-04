Pine Bluff Zebras take down Greene County Tech 62-36, march on to Spa City

The road to Hot Springs has been paved, and it is scenic.

Pine Bluff High School on Saturday earned a trip to the 5A boys basketball state championship game in Spa City, defeating Greene County Tech, 62-36. The Zebras (24-7) set a tempo that the Golden Eagles couldn't match, and their next game will be at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Bank OZK Arena against either Harrison or the Zebras' 5A-South Conference rival, Lake Hamilton.

Courtney Crutchfield was the Zebras’ spark plug as usual, scoring 10 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter. Crutchfield also finished with 9 rebounds.

X’Zaevion Barnett threw another wrench in Greene County Tech’s plans as he scored 11 of his 18 points in the second quarter. Barnett made 3 three-point baskets and added 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Zebras are one win away from adding a 14th state championship trophy to their case (not counting overall titles in 1977 and 1990). It would be their first since 2015, when Billy Dixon had just joined Pine Bluff as an assistant coach. The last time Pine Bluff played in a title game was 2016, the season after Dixon was elevated to head coach.

A Saturday afternoon game didn’t draw a sold-out crowd to the Pine Bluff Convention Center, but Zebra fans accustomed to the McFadden Gymnasium mystique took advantage of the setting to see their second-ranked 5A team take command with leads of 15-8 after one quarter and 33-24 at halftime.

Greene County Tech (24-9) was the third seed out of the 5A-East Conference, and the Golden Eagles soared into the semifinals after beating 5A-West runner-up Siloam Springs and 5A-Central champion Maumelle. But the Eagles were held to 10-for-38 (26.3%) shooting from the floor, including a 2-for-18 second half. They converted 5 of 21 three-point attempts and 11 of 15 free throws.

Pine Bluff went 22 for 57 (38.6%), including 5 for 20 from the perimeter, and made 13 of 23 free throws.

Benji Goodman led Greene County Tech with 10 points, while Tyler Vincent added 8 points.

5A GIRLS: Vilonia 51, Marion 47, OT

Vilonia's Sidni Middleton and Kinley Mears came to the rescue in the final 12.6 seconds, and the Lady Eagles (28-4) punched their ticket to the championship game after an overtime battle with Marion (14-15).

Middleton made two free throws after being fouled on a drive to the basket to give the Lady Eagles a 49-47 lead. Marion worked the ball to one of the Lady Patriots' leading scorers, Kiera Neal, who was forced into an off-balance floater that clinked off the rim and was rebounded by Mears with 0.3 of a second left. Mears made the two free throws to ensure the victory.

Middleton and Mears each scored 15 points, with Middleton adding 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Taylor Little, Aaliyah Taylor and Neal each scored 12 for the Lady Patriots, with Neal pulling down 13 rebounds (7 offensive).

The game was tied at 41-41 at the end of regulation.

Vilonia will play either Greenwood or West Memphis at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.