Pittman offers CAC’s Grayson Wilson

Central Arkansas Christain quarterback Grayson Wilson became the fourth in-state prospect to get an offer from Arkansas during his visit to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Wilson, 6-3, 190 pounds, visited the Razorbacks in January and met offensive coordinator Dan Enos for the first time.

Saturday’s visit allowed him more time with Enos and Sam Pittman, who told him of his offer from Arkansas.

“It was just Coach Pittman, Coach Enos, me and my dad,” Wilson said. “We were just talking how being an in-state quarterback and being in-state it just means more when you’re from here to come to Arkansas. He was like, 'Well, we want to offer you a scholarship.'

“I was smiling. I was like, 'Thank you. Thank you.'”

Wilson completed 147 of 251 for 1778 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing 84 times for 530 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore.

He plans to visit Notre Dame for the Irish’s spring game on April 22 and will attend an Arkansas spring practice.

"We will come back up here to Arkansas for a spring practice. Then we're also going to Notre Dame for a spring game."

Enos has tutored seven current NFL quarterbacks – Brandon Allen, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Cooper Rush, Kirk Cousins and Brian Hoyer, as well as former NFL quarterbacks Drew Stanton and Tony Pike.





“I think he’s a great coach. He's good at developing quarterbacks,” said Wilson, who’s also an outstanding pitcher with a 90 mph fastball. “He has a list of quarterbacks who he’s been with and helped developed and impacted.”

Wilson also received an offer from Pittsburgh on Saturday to go along with others from Illinois and UCA. His father Doug was extremely proud to see him get the Arkansas offer.

“He was very excited. He loves both of them,” Wilson said. “Coach Pittman is really nice. He’s a good funny guy.”