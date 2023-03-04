Razorbacks start hot, take series from Wright State

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas right fielder Jace Bohrofen set an early tone for Saturday’s game with the bases loaded — at the plate and in the field.

Bohrofen had a bases-loaded single to plate a run in the bottom of the first inning, then robbed Wright State of a grand slam with a leaping catch at the wall to end the top of the second.

It was part of an early blitz by the eighth-ranked Razorbacks, who defeated the Raiders 12-6 to win the weekend series at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas (8-2) will go for the three-game sweep Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.

Bohrofen’s catch brought back a ball that was hit hard over the fence in right-center field by Wright State shortstop Justin Riemer. It preserved a 2-0 lead for the Razorbacks and drew a loud ovation from the announced crowd of 10,530, many of whom arrived after Arkansas’ basketball game against Kentucky ended.

The Razorbacks added five runs in the bottom of the second to blow open the game. Peyton Stovall and Caleb Cali each had RBI hits in the second, and Hudson Polk and John Bolton drew two-out walks with the bases loaded.

After Jay Luikart homered against Arkansas starter Will McEntire to lead off the top of the third, Jared Wegner hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to give the Razorbacks a 9-1 lead.

Wegner hit his team-leading fifth home run. He and Stovall homered Saturday for the third consecutive game.

Stovall’s 383-foot home run to right field opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. It came two pitches after an exchange between Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and home-plate umpire Joshua Schepis, who called out lead-off hitter Tavian Josenberger for runner’s interference after it appeared Josenberger had reached with a bunt single.

Stovall was the first of five consecutive Arkansas hitters to reach safely against Wright State left-hander Sebastian Gongora, the projected Horizon League pitcher of the year during the preseason. Gongora was lifted after the first inning when he threw 24 pitches and allowed 2 runs, 3 hits and 2 walks.

McEntire worked through some command issues to throw five innings for the Razorbacks. The right-hander allowed 3 runs (2 earned), 8 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 6 during his 95-pitch outing.

Wright State (2-7) homered twice against McEntire with lead-off home runs by Luikart in the third inning and Boston Smith in the fourth. Andrew Patrick’s RBI double scored Luikart in the fifth inning after he singled and advanced on a throwing error by McEntire.

McEntire’s lower-left leg was hit on the comebacker by Luikart and he threw the ball away after fielding it off-balanced. He was observed by Arkansas trainer Corey Wood and pitching coach Matt Hobbs before electing to remain in the game.

Right-hander Austin Ledbetter, a high school teammate of McEntire at Bryant High School, threw 33 pitches during three scoreless innings. He faced one batter above the minimum in a strong outing that came on the heels of a rough start to the season.

Fellow sophomore right-hander Jake Faherty made his season debut in the ninth inning and allowed three runs. Faherty left the game with two outs after issuing his third walk. He also balked twice, which led to the first run against him.

Faherty walked off the field after being looked at by Wood, the trainer. Faherty was shaking his right arm after throwing his final pitch.

Ben Bybee, a freshman right-hander, allowed a two-run triple to Drew Baker after he replaced Faherty. The game ended when Peyton Holt, a late-game replacement at third base, made a great stop and throw to rob Patrick of an RBI hit.

Jayson Jones hit a two-run home run to give Arkansas an 11-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth. That scored Bohrofen, who led off the inning with a double.

Bohrofen went 2 for 3 and walked once in his return to the bottom of the order. He hit sixth in the lineup after batting second the previous two games.

Josenberger’s sacrifice fly in the eighth scored Polk to give the Razorbacks a 12-3 lead.