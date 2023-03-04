Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 94-338 (27.8%%)

LEE'S LOCK Gar Hole in the ninth

BEST BET Let's Duet in the sixth

LONG SHOT The Heights in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

LAMUTANAATTY*** appears to be training well up to his 2023 debut. He is dropping into a conditioned claiming race for the first time and also owns the field's fastest Beyer figures. ACEHIGH ROYAL followed a determined maiden victory with a runner-up finish at today's condition. SCHMOOZE battled for 6 furlongs before tiring in a useful route, and he is back sprinting and taking slight drop in price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Lamutanaatty;Bejarano;Moquett;9-5

2 Acehigh Royal;Jordan;Jordan;7-2

3 Schmooze;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-2

1 Still On the Books;Castillo;Villafranco;4-1

5 Cole Spur;Cabrera;Mott;5-1

4 Zap Motion;Zimmerman;Durham;12-1

6 G T Three Fifty;Wales;Puhl;15-1

2 Purse $26,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

WOBBERJOD*** finished second behind a heavily favored winner in his return from a long layoff. He is very quick and is strictly the one to beat if he holds form for new connections. FULL IMPACT is dropping to the lowest price of his career for leading trainer Diodoro, and he drew an ideal post for a sprinter with early speed. HOME BASE has disappointed in two races at the meeting, but he was claimed by the leading stable, and a return to his 2022 form will make him formidable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Wobberjod;Juarez;Combs;2-1

9 Full Impact;Torres;Diodoro;5-2

2 Home Base;Zimmerman;Diodoro;9-2

8 Cabot;Jordan;Hewitt;5-1

5 Fiery Tale;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-1

1 Carl G;Bailey;Swearingen;8-1

4 Heza Wild Ride;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

6 Baker's Man;Cabrera;Lauer;30-1

7 Bayou Sarge;Torres;Borel;30-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

LITTLE FRAPPUCINO** has been forwardly placed in consecutive second-place finishes, and he was claimed last out by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. FAST LANE pressed the pace in an improved third-place finish, and he is making his third start following a long vacation. ALPHA WHISKEY has trained well for his return from a six-month break, and he was scratched last week on a wet track day to run over fast footing.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Little Frappucino;Castillo;Asmussen;2-1

1 Fast Lane;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

4 Alpha Whiskey;Arrieta;Morse;8-1

2 Kentucky Bourbon;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

8 Pizza Charlie;Zimmerman;Martin;12-1

5 Bourbon On Fire;Jordan;Puhl;10-1

6 El Gemar;Cabrera;Villafranco;15-1

7 Mendelssohn Joy;Pusac;Litfin;15-1

4 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

PRIDDIS** has not raced in 13 months, but he was a decisive allowance winner in his last race. He is working well for the top stable. CARELESS HEIRESS is a versatile sprinter who is bred to improve at route distances. HAVE I EVER finished third at this level in a sprint tune-up, and he carried his speed to victory in a two-turn win last summer at Louisiana Downs.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Priddis;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

4 Careless Heirless;Arrieta;McKnight;7-2

9 Have I Ever;Zimmerman;Broberg;4-1

8 House Wrecker;Juarez;Green;8-1

1 Lil's Turn;Saez;McKnight;8-1

5 Dorita's Heart;Pusac;Litfin;15-1

2 Close to Me;Jordan;Puhl;12-1

3 Hoping for a Ring;Gonzalez;Schleis;15-1

6 A Girl Like Me;Leahey;Hollendorfer;15-1

7 Gp's Amazing Grace;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

5 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

THE HEIGHTS** raced too close to a strong pace in a sixth-place debut around two turns. He is dropping into a softer maiden claimer and switches to a leading rider. THE BOOKKEEPER has second-place finishes at the meeting sprinting and routing, while earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. DARYL'S BOLT is moving from an outside to inside post on the heels of a vastly improved third-place finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 The Heights;Arrieta;Schultz;8-1

7 The Bookkeeper;Zimmerman;DiVito;5-2

1 Daryl's Bolt;Juarez;Hartman;7-2

5 Itwasthisbig;Saez;Sharp;4-1

3 Bread Winner;Bejarano;Amoss;5-1

4 Hard to Come By;Baze;Von Hemel;10-1

2 Propellant;Castillo;Maker;15-1

6 Discovery Peak;Torres;Asmussen;15-1

8 Jewelstown;Eramia;Peitz;20-1

9 Rachel's Caper;Jordan;Chleborad;30-1

6 Purse $51,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

LET'S DUET**** has finished no worse than second in four consecutive races, and she has won her last two races when dropping into a starter allowance. WHISKEY BLUE defeated $30,000 conditioned claimers in her first race for trainer Diodoro, and the consistent two-turn runner figures close throughout. TOO PRETTY is adding blinkers after two solid sprint efforts, and she has proven route ability.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Let's Duet;Torres;McPeek;7-5

6 Whiskey Blue;Zimmerman;Diodoro;7-2

9 Too Pretty;Arrieta;Peitz;12-1

5 Lady Commander;Court;Fires;6-1

1 Shell Shock;Juarez;Hartman;9-2

7 Pout;Bejarano;Zito;10-1

4 Santangelo;Leahey;Compton;15-1

2 I Feel the Need;Bailey;McBride;20-1

3 McMansion;De La Cruz;Contreras;20-1

7 The Downthedustyroad Breeders'. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred

SUMMER SHOES*** is unbeaten in three races against state-bred rivals, and she has trained well since a narrow defeat against open allowance rivals. CONNIE K finished a close second behind the top selection only two races back, and she did win this stake in 2022. KABOOM BABY owns a pair of stake-placed finishes at Oaklawn, and she is a good finisher in a field with plenty of early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Summer Shoes;Bailey;Swearingen;9-5

6 Connie K;Bejarano;Morse;2-1

4 Kaboom Baby;Quinonez;Witt;4-1

2 Unbridled Twister;Santana;Cates;4-1

9 Run Fearless;Torres;Fires;15-1

3 Chai Tea;Harr;Cline;20-1

5 Gramercy Park;Arrieta;Ortiz;20-1

1 Heated Argument;Triana;Gonzalez;30-1

7 Hot Springs Bling;Court;Donaldson;30-1

8 Purse $65,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

EASTSIDE COOL** is the speed drawn closest to the rail. He is in good form, and he's won five of 10 races at Oaklawn. ANTIGRAVITY was compromised by a wide trip when finishing third behind the top selection Jan. 8, and he came back with a strong second-place finish. FROSTED GRACE has won his last two races on a fast track, and the veteran keeps the leading rider following a photo-finish loss.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Eastside Cool;Juarez;Duncan;3-1

4 Antigravity;Bejarano;Hollendorfer;4-1

9 Frosted Grace;Torres;Diodoro;5-2

8 Decision Maker;Arrieta;Van Berg;5-1

1 Zoomer;Cabrera;Brennan;8-1

6 Major General;Zimmerman;Hartman;15-1

3 Silver Dust;Harr;Vance;15-1

5 Devil Vision;Jordan;Robertson;15-1

10 Second of July;Santana;Gibson;20-1

7 Full Charge;Castillo;Maker;20-1

9 The Nodouble Breeders'. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred

GAR HOLE**** has won five consecutive races when competing in state-bred competition, including this same stake in 2022. MRS. BEANS had a two-race winning streak snapped when finishing second behind the top selection in January, and he is consistent and a logical contender. NAVY SEAL easily defeated second-level allowance sprinters last month, and he finished behind the top two in his previous race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Gar Hole;Santana;Ortiz;1-1

5 Mrs. Beans;Castillo;Villafranco;5-2

8 Navy Seal;Arrieta;Knott;5-1

3 Twisted Dixie;Saez;Cline;15-1

6 One Ten Stadium;Bejarano;Moquett;12-1

1 Big Success;Torres;Prather;15-1

2 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;12-1

4 Rolling Fork;Jordan;Puhl;20-1

10 Purse $65,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

HUNTSVILLE** is bred top and bottom to be a talented runner, and he is working smartly for high percentage trainer Brad Cox. BOLT D'ORO lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in an improved second-place finish, and the lightly raced colt is the one to beat. TIVY has been forwardly placed in three third-place finishes, and the beaten post-time favorite drew well and may make amends.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Huntsville;Castillo;Cox;7-2

10 Bolt d'Oro;Baze;Compton;5-2

12 Tivy;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

5 Blues Admiral;Bejarano;Moquett;8-1

4 Swift Custom;Harr;Cates;10-1

1 Dario;Torres;McPeek;15-1

9 Ben Dreaming;Juarez;DiVito;15-1

6 April Fools Andy;Hiraldo;Moysey;12-1

8 Sharp Stick;Arrieta;DiVito;15-1

3 My Uncle Leon;Cabrera;Lukas;15-1

11 Runningforcash;Jordan;Anderson;20-1

13 Moon Connection;Pusac;Litfin;30-1

2 Violent River;Pusac;Litfin;30-1