Sanders appoints Long, veteran law enforcement officer, director of Arkansas Crime Information Center

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will appoint a veteran law enforcement and military officer, Jeff Long, to serve as director of the Arkansas Crime Information Center, Sanders announced Friday.

The Arkansas Crime Information Center is part of the state Department of Public Safety. The center is responsible for providing information technology services to law enforcement and other criminal justice agencies in Arkansas, according to the state government's website.

Long replaces Brad Cazort, who said he retired as the center's director Tuesday and Long started work as the center's director the next day. Cazort had worked at the center since 2005 and as the center's director since his appointment in 2017 by then-Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sanders, the Republican governor, said in a news release that Long's impressive, extensive public service career with 36 years in the military and 31 years in law enforcement "will be a tremendous asset in working with our top-notch team at the Department of Public Safety to keep our state safe and secure with reliable, up-to-date crime data."

Long's salary was not immediately available through a Department of Public Safety spokesperson Friday night.

The Arkansas Crime Information Center's principal role is the administration of a comprehensive data system that is accessible by criminal justice agencies in more than 250 locations in Arkansas, according to state government's website. This state system is interfaced with the FBI National Crime Information Center, as well as similar systems in the other 49 states. The center also collects and publishes statistics on crime, manages the crime victim notification system, and the state sex offender registry.

With the exception of crime statistics, access to most data maintained in the center's system is restricted to governmental criminal justice officials for criminal justice purposes, and is specifically exempted from the Freedom of Information Act.

Long said he's humbled by the governor's confidence in him to lead the Arkansas Crime Information Center.

"I have dedicated my career to protecting Arkansans and Americans from harm, fully equipping me to serve the people of Arkansas in this capacity and support law enforcement agencies with timely, accurate information," he said in the news release issued by the governor's office. "Both Governor Sanders' and Colonel Mike Hagar's strong, tough on crime leadership is exactly what our state needs to reduce violent crime, and I look forward to working together as we empower all Arkansans with a safer, stronger state."

Long began his public service by joining the Arkansas National Guard in 1982 while still a junior in high school, and later transferring to the Army Reserves, where he rose to the rank of sergeant major, according to the governor's office. He was a platoon sergeant for a HAZ MAT response team and served on the Quick Reactionary Force Team in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After deployment, he served as regional area manager for the 4th Battalion of the 95th Division instructor group. Long retired from the Army Reserves in 2019 after 36 years of service.

Long started his law enforcement career in 1992 with the Russellville Police Department, and joined the ranks of the Arkansas State Police in 1997 with his first assignment in Highway Patrol, Troop A, according to the governor's office. He later became a member of the Honor Guard and transferred to the Executive Protection Division. While he was with the Executive Protection Division, he rose to the rank of lieutenant and served as assistant detail commander.

He is a graduate of the U.S Army Sergeants Majors Academy at Fort Bliss, Texas, and the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute, School of Law Enforcement and Supervision.

He has been married to his wife, Cindy, for 33 years. The couple have twin daughters.