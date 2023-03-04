Scoggins paves way for Scrapperettes

BLYTHEVILLE -- Kyleigh Scoggins wasn't Nashville's most vocal player Friday, but she was its loudest all at the same time.

The senior guard rang up 35 points for the Scrapperettes, who used their defensive pressure to blow past Gravette 85-62 in the second round of the Class 4A girls state tournament at Chickasaw Arena.

Scoggins added 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists for good measure in a wire-to-wire win for the defending state champions, whose pressing and trapping defense gave the Lady Lions trouble from the start.

Nashville (28-3) forced 26 turnovers, including 17 steals, and had numerous deflections that disrupted a lot of what the Lady Lions wanted to do.

"The girls really played hard," Nashville Coach Paul Dean said. "They were focused all week long, and we wanted to come in and get after it on defense. Now it wasn't always pretty, but that's because Gravette's got a really good team.

"The way they played last week in the regional tournament, the way they played Tuesday in the first round, they are very good basketball team when they're playing well."

Lauren Carver finished with 16 points and 8 steals, and Olivia Dean netted 14 points as the Scrapperettes won their 23rd consecutive game. Aaliyah Hollins contributed 18 rebounds as well.

Keeley Elsea had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Alexa Parker ended with 17 points for Gravette (18-14), which never quit despite playing from behind all game.

Carver scored six of her team's first eight points just off steals alone and led a fast flurry of early baskets for Nashville that gave it a quick 8-2 advantage.

The Scrapperettes later ripped off on an 8-0 run to start the second quarter, fueled by three steals and conversions from Scoggins, to up their lead to 26-12, but Gravette began to chip away by occasionally attacking Nashville's pressure. That tactic also led to extra trips to the foul line for the Lady Lions, who got within 30-25 after a pair of free throws from Parker with 2:34 left in the quarter.

Nashville would again turn its defense to put together another 8-0 rally -- all off steals in the backcourt -- to open up a sizable lead. Scoggins had a hand in all eight of those points.

"Kyleigh does a little bit everything," said Dean, whose team led 44-33 at halftime. "She's just so mild mannered, doesn't say a whole lot but keeps us calm by the way she plays and leads. Just a great person that goes out and does her thing every game."

Scoggins did her thing in the third quarter when she scored 13 points, not to mention seven during a 10-0 run that extended Nashville's lead even further. Her running floater just before the buzzer put the Scrapperettes ahead 69-45.

GENTRY 46, BROOKLAND 43

Alyssa McCarty scored 10 of her 23 points in the third quarter as Gentry (25-10) survived a last-second shot to move into the semifinals.

Reese Hester hit four three-pointers to provide 12 points for the Lady Pioneers, who grabbed their three-point lead on a McCarty free throw with 16 seconds left in the game. Brookland (25-11) had two chances to tie it in the final seconds but missed on a pair of three-pointers, including one at the buzzer.

Stella Parker tossed in 13 points, and Evan Polsgrove added 10 for the Lady Bearcats.