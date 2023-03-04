Senior day to include lone Hog

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kamani Johnson will be the only University of Arkansas player honored on senior day before the Razorbacks play No. 23 Kentucky today in Walton Arena.

That's because Johnson, a 6-7 forward from New York, is the only Razorback who will exhaust his eligibility this season.

Three other Razorbacks listed as seniors, twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell and Jalen Graham, have an extra season of eligibility -- because of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the 2020 postseason -- if they choose to use it.

"It's a crazy feeling," Johnson, who played two seasons at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock before transferring to Arkansas in January of 2020, said of today being his last home game. "It's definitely setting in right now.

"The two-and-a-half years I've spent here, it's been a great run. I've had some great moments here and built some relationships [with teammates] that I look [at] as family."

Johnson played 19 minutes off the bench at Tennessee on Tuesday night after sitting out the previous three games because of a broken toe.

This season Johnson is averaging 2.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 11.6 minutes in 20 games, but he's played a key leadership role and had a memorable performance in Arkansas' 78-74 victory over San Diego State in the Maui Invitational.

Johnson's tip-in basket sent the game against the Mountain West champion Aztecs into overtime and he finished with 7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in 19 minutes after not playing in the first half.

"The game against San Diego State, right now that's a game that was a really important win for us on a neutral floor," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I would say his contribution in that particular game was as great a contribution as we've had from anybody in any one given game against a really good opponent not in our own building."

Freshman point guard Anthony Black said he's been most impressed by Johnson's leadership.

"I didn't really see him as one of the leaders early in the season, but he saw that we had a lot of new guys and young guys who weren't used to this level of basketball and culture," Black said. "He did a good job being an extension of the coaches and what they want, just leading us through a lot of stuff.

"When he does play, he always plays hard for us and gets a lot of offensive rebounds. It's just always good having another dude out there always playing super hard and trying to make the right play and trying to help us win.

"We're real thankful for him."

Wallace update

Kentucky freshman guard Cason Wallace didn't play the final 18:14 of the Wildcats' 68-66 loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena after he injured his right ankle.

After the game Kentucky Coach John Calipari said an X-ray of Wallace's ankle showed "he's fine" and that there wasn't swelling.

"I'm hoping that he'll be OK for Saturday, but I don't know," Calipari said of Wallace's status for today's Arkansas-Kentucky game.

Wildcats assistant coach Bruiser Flint spoke with the media on Friday after the team arrived in Fayetteville but before Kentucky practiced.

"We haven't done a lot of basketball activities period," Flint said when asked if Wallace had been able to do anything in practice. "Usually after a night game, the next day we don't do much on the floor.

"He's just been getting treatment, and then we'll see how it goes."

Wallace led Kentucky with 24 points when Arkansas beat the Wildcats 88-73 earlier this season. He's averaging 11.7 points and 4.2 assists and has become a primary ball-handler with senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler sidelined by an ankle injury.

"We know that Coach Cal said that they're hopeful he'll play at Arkansas," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said about Wallace. "We know that Coach Cal said there was no swelling, and we know that Coach Cal said that the X-rays came back and he was fine.

"So certainly preparation will be for No. 22, Wallace, to play, without a question."

Versatile Smith

Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith missed 19 games earlier this season, including the Razorbacks' victory at Kentucky, because of management of his right knee.

Today will mark Smith's seventh game of his second comeback this season.

"He's a talented player. I mean, unbelievable talent," Kentucky assistant coach Bruiser Flint said. "He gives them more depth. That's one of the biggest things.

"He gives them some versatility. He can sub for other people.

"He can play the point, he can play the wing. They've played different lineups. They've played small, they've played big, since he's come back.

"So he's giving them some versatility just because of how he's an athlete."

Smith is averaging 18.0 points over the previous four games, including 26 against Georgia and 24 at Alabama.

"When you're out for a long time like [Smith was] and you start getting on the court, it takes you a little bit of time," Flint said. "But he's starting to play pretty good for them."

FT struggles

Arkansas has fallen to 11th in the SEC in free throw shooting at 69.2% (451 of 625) and in conference games ranks 13th at 67.1% (243 of 362).

Over the last three games the Razorbacks are at 61.6% at the line (45 of 73), including 12 of 22 in a 97-65 victory over Georgia at home and 20 of 29 in an 86-83 loss at Alabama and 13 of 22 in a 75-57 loss at Tennessee.

"The only thing I know at this time of year is get in the gym and shoot them with confidence," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Certainly you want to shoot as a team over 72%, 73% at the minimum, and we have not lived up to that.

"It's our coaching staff's responsibility to make them better foul shooters, so the only thing we can do is continue to get in the gym and work on our free throw shooting."

Long film

Senior forward Kamani Johnson didn't provide a specific length of time for the Razorbacks' film review of their 75-57 loss at Tennessee, but he used "really" four times to describe it.

"It was long," Johnson said. "Like, really, really, really, really long."

Anthony Black said the review session included meeting time.

"After you lose a game like that, there's a lot to talk about," Black said. "Then we watched on video, and we saw a lot of stuff we can correct.

"The coaches did a good job showing us what we did wrong. We just used that time to get better. So it was a productive session."