BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech moves to semifinals

Arkansas Tech University picked up its first Great American Conference Tournament win since 2017 with a 68-62 triumph over East Central (Okla.) in a quarterfinal game Friday in Shawnee, Okla.

The fifth-seeded Wonder Boys (15-14) will play No. 8 seed Ouachita Baptist at 5:45 p.m. Central today in a semifinal game. OBU upset top seed Southern Nazarene 70-67 on Thursday.

D'Rell Roberts led Arkansas Tech with 20 points. Kade Shaffer finished with 12 points.

The Wonder Boys trailed 50-46 with 8:47 left in the second half. But Arkansas Tech went on a 12-0 run to take a 58-50 lead with 3:50 left to play.

In another Great American Conference men's tournament game Friday, Zyon Patterson scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting as Henderson State University defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 83-81 to advance to the semifinals. Tomi Miholjcic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Reddies, who will face Southern Arkansas at 8 p.m. Central today. Jett Sternberger led Southeastern Oklahoma State with 21 points.

Tigers top Reddies in quarterfinals

Makayla Miller scored 21 points to help lead Ouachita Baptist University past Henderson State 70-53 on Friday in the Great American Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Shawnee, Okla.

The sixth-seeded Tigers (15-12) earned their first quarterfinal win since 2012, the first year of the GAC. They will take on Harding in the semifinals at 2:15 p.m. Central today.

Trailing 30-26 at halftime, OBU used a 22-6 third quarter to lead 48-36 entering the fourth quarter, with Heidi Robinson's buzzer-beating three-pointer capping the period. The Tigers led by as many as 19 points Friday.

Grayson Fairless added 17 points along with nine rebounds for OBU, while Robinson had 12 points.

In another Great American Conference women's tournament game Friday, Arkansas Tech University fell to Oklahoma Baptist 73-67. Alex Hill led the Golden Suns with a season-high 24 points and Kaley Shipman added 15 points. Madison Chambers had 21 points to lead Oklahoma Baptist, which will face Southern Nazarene in the first women's semifinal at noon Central today.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Sylvan Hills promotes Houle to head coach

Sylvan Hills announced Thursday night that it selected offensive coordinator Jason Houle to fill its vacant head coach position.

Houle replaces Chris Hill who left Sylvan Hills to take the same position at El Dorado in February.

Houle has been at Sylvan Hills for four years. Prior to that he was the defensive coordinator at North Little Rock.

Sylvan Hills finished the 2022 season with a 3-7 record and missed the Class 6A playoffs by one game.

-- Sam Lane

GOLF

UALR's Smith, Alesson earn Ohio Valley honors

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock swept Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the Week honors Thursday, with Trojans Jansen Smith and Agatha Alesson earning the male and female awards, respectively.

Smith finished as runner-up at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate, shooting a 10-under oar 206 and helping the Trojans take the team title. Smith finished one shot shy of his personal best and his 206 is tied for the seventh-lowest 54-hole total in program history.

Alesson earned eighth place at the Tchefuncta Invitational, posting a 10-over par 223 after opening the event with scores of 1-over 72 in each of the first two rounds. UALR finished fourth as a team, and Alesson's current 75.30 career scoring average would rank third in program history.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

UCA reschedules postponement

The University of Central Arkansas will play a doubleheader against Illinois State Saturday at Bear Stadium in Conway, starting at 2 p.m., after postponing its series opener Friday due to wet field conditions.

The series finale is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

SOFTBALL

Northwestern (La.) State cruises past UAPB

Kenzie Seely gave up 1 hit and struck out 6 over 5 innings as Northwestern (La.) State shut down the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 9-1 at the Lady Demon Classic in Natchitoches, La., on Friday.

Seely also got ample run support from her teammates. Kat Marshall drove in three runs, and Makenzie Chaffin had three hits in the win. Northwestern State (8-7) led 3-1 but scored six runs in the fifth inning, sparked by Marshall's two-run single.

Jada Carhee had the lone hit for UAPB (2-11). LeeAnn Raney picked up the loss after giving up all 9 runs on 9 hits over 41/3 innings. She also walked three and struck out two.

-- Erick Taylor