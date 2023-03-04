Super Quiz: Sporting Firsts

1. Which city was the first to host the Summer Olympic Games in the Southern Hemisphere?

2. Which country won football's first World Cup?

3. He was the first Black American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era.

4. In which city was the first baseball World Series game played outside the U.S.?

5. In which city were the first modern Olympic Games held?

6. Who ran the first sub-4-minute mile?

7. Who was the first female gymnast to score a perfect 10 in the Olympic Games?

8. Who was first Black American world heavyweight boxing champion?

ANSWERS

1. Melbourne

2. Uruguay

3. Jackie Robinson

4. Toronto

5. Athens

6. Roger Bannister

7. Nadia Comaneci

8. Jack Johnson