THURSDAY'S LATE GAME

CLASS 2A AT LAVACA

RECTOR 70, LAVACA 43

Cooper Rabjohn's 26 points led an onslaught as Rector (26-6) took down the defending champions and ended their 19-game winning streak.

Kameron Jones had 20 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, and Cash Lindsey tallied 9 points and 8 rebounds in the win for the Cougars.