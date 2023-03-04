Tools & Toys: Amrita Sen Design Pillows and The No-Dig Children's Gardening Book

The No-Dig Children's Gardening Book

What's to love: The book provides a variety of projects for children and families to learn about the "no dig" gardening technique while growing flowers and vegetables together.

What does it do: Garden writer Charles Dowding's first children's book explains, with beautiful and helpful illustrations by Kristyna Litten, what no-dig gardening is, the science behind it and how to have healthy soil for gardening. The projects included in the book are great for parents and children to do together and broken down into easy steps. Children will also learn about making compost, how to start seeds, easy flowers to grow and how to grow a pumpkin for Halloween. The book by Welbeck Publishing has 64 pages and sells for $16.95.

■ ■ ■

Amrita Sen Design Outdoor Throw Pillows

What's to love: Spruce up a porch or patio in time for spring with these durable pillows with colorful designs inspired by India.

What does it do: The square pillows are available in 16-, 18-, 20- and 26-inch sizes with a zippered broadcloth cover of cotton and polyester that may be removed for washing on a cold cycle and dried on a low setting. The filling is a soft hypoallergenic poly-fill. The pillows are made in the USA and prices vary by size. Visit amritasendesigns.com for more information.